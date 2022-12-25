ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

State Senator calls for change as Southwest customers fume

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Days after the airline industry has mostly recovered from severe weather, the Austin airport floor is still covered in hundreds of stranded bags. Dozens of passengers scoured the baggage claim level for their bags, most leaving empty-handed. The costs are greater for some than others. “I...
Some of the Most Common Mispronounced Cities and Towns in TX

Living in Texas sure does bring some 'strange' pronunciations, including many cities and towns. These are most common in our area and a few from around the state as well. Let's start with Ganado. Is it GA-NAY-DO OR GA-NAH-DO? We also have one of the most common mispronounced cities located right in our backyard, Refugio, don't get me started on this one LOL.I have also included a town so small that it will never make any list, Weesatche.
4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!

Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses

GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's the end of an era for one Central Texas landmark after the Crockett Garden Falls collapsed near Georgetown over the weekend. In just a two-mile hike toward Lake Georgetown, visitors could have found themselves at Crockett Garden Falls. "It's a really nice spot. It makes for...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food.
Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so if you have never tried their food, pay them a visit next time you are around.
East Texans Who Want Reliable Internet Need to Take Action Now

I've never been a huge fan of that cliche. I don't like to complain because it just seems to be a negative thing to do, and I like to be an optimist. However, sometimes, letting your grievances be known is the smart play, and that is exactly the case when it comes to getting reliable broadband service to your rural location.
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in Northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have dealt with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in Northeast Austin.
