Lonely Is The Night: Where Are The Loneliest Cities In Texas?
All of us at one point in life just want to be alone sometimes. Whether it be just to be have our time to ourselves, or we're just tired of dealing with others. But for some of us, living alone is a daily fact of life. Data collected has shown...
Texas Hits Major Population Milestone
The state has crossed a new population threshold thanks to migration to the state from other parts of the country.
everythinglubbock.com
State Senator calls for change as Southwest customers fume
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Days after the airline industry has mostly recovered from severe weather, the Austin airport floor is still covered in hundreds of stranded bags. Dozens of passengers scoured the baggage claim level for their bags, most leaving empty-handed. The costs are greater for some than others. “I...
9 Best Places in Texas To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Texas, forever! That's what you might be saying to yourself once you retire and are looking for that next chapter of life where you can kick back for some well-deserved rest and relaxation after a...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Texas bride scrambles to get her groom to the altar after Southwest cancels his flight days before wedding
DALLAS, Texas — Planning a wedding is plenty stressful on its own. But sprinkle in all this chaos surrounding Southwest Airlines? Well, that is an equation for maximum anxiety. Bride-to-be Wendi Reichstein is at the center of it all as she and her fiance Rabbi Aaron Sataloff face quite...
2 Texas Cities Are Among The Loneliest Cities In The Country
A Chamber of Commerce report revealed which cities across the country are the loneliest.
Are You Smarter Than A 4th Grader? 5 Fun Facts About Texas All Texans Should Know!
I was literally 'schooled' the other day by my 4th-grade daughter. Apparently, in school she has been learning all about our great state of Texas and she decided to give her momma a surprise pop quiz. I did not do well. Either I did not retain the information I more than likely learned at her age or I never learned it in the first place.
Some of the Most Common Mispronounced Cities and Towns in TX
Living in Texas sure does bring some 'strange' pronunciations, including many cities and towns. These are most common in our area and a few from around the state as well. Let's start with Ganado. Is it GA-NAY-DO OR GA-NAH-DO? We also have one of the most common mispronounced cities located right in our backyard, Refugio, don't get me started on this one LOL.I have also included a town so small that it will never make any list, Weesatche.
4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!
Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
fox7austin.com
Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's the end of an era for one Central Texas landmark after the Crockett Garden Falls collapsed near Georgetown over the weekend. In just a two-mile hike toward Lake Georgetown, visitors could have found themselves at Crockett Garden Falls. "It's a really nice spot. It makes for...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food.
KWTX
Central Texas family makes it home for Christmas after spending over a month in a Florida hospital
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A mother and daughter from West finally returned home just in time for Christmas after spending over a month in a hospital over 1,000 miles away. During that time, the community raised funds to cover expenses. Nikki Altieri and her daughter, Daytyn, traveled to Florida for...
Texas woman drives from New York City to Austin after Southwest airline cancellation
Julie Tollemache said after her flight was canceled she decided to rent a car and drive her family to Austin from New York City.
New Pittsburgh Courier
One family’s photo album includes images of a vacation, a wedding anniversary and the lynching of a Black man in Texas
As a historian and director of the Lynching in Texas project, which has documented more than 600 racial terror lynchings, I receive regular emails from journalists, scholars and activists who want to discuss the history of racial violence. My conversations with reporters and historians did not prepare me for one...
fox7austin.com
Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert
AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so if you have never tried their food, pay them a visit next time you are around.
East Texans Who Want Reliable Internet Need to Take Action Now
I've never been a huge fan of that cliche. I don't like to complain because it just seems to be a negative thing to do, and I like to be an optimist. However, sometimes, letting your grievances be known is the smart play, and that is exactly the case when it comes to getting reliable broadband service to your rural location.
KWTX
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
everythinglubbock.com
Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in Northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have dealt with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in Northeast Austin.
