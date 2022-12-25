ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers DE Nick Bosa making run at records, awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — As the sacks and pressures keep piling up each week and the records and awards get closer to reality, Nick Bosa feels like a shooter who can't miss. The San Francisco 49ers' star edge rusher has been in quite a zone this year, leading...
Jaguars playing starters at Texans, going 'full steam ahead'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson insists there’s no such thing as a meaningless football game. So Pederson has his Jacksonville Jaguars going “full steam ahead” as they prepare to play at rival Houston on Sunday, a game that means little to the team’s postseason chances.
