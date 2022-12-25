‘Fireball in the sky’: 15 killed after fuel tanker explodes in South Africa

Read full article on original website
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball
DALLAS — (AP) — Families hoping to catch a Southwest Airlines flight after days of cancellations, missing luggage and missed family connections suffered through another wave of scrubbed flights, with another 2,500 pulled from arrival and departure boards Wednesday. Exhausted travelers sought passage by other means using different...
KOKI FOX 23
DOT to probe Southwest cancellations that stranded flyers
The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people. Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather, but Southwest was...
KOKI FOX 23
US to require travelers from China to have negative COVID-19 test
The federal government will soon require anyone traveling from China to show a negative COVID-19 test before flying into the U.S. The tests — either a PCR or antigen self-test administrated through a telehealth service — will have to be done no more than two days before flying, and the proof must be presented to the airline before boarding, CNN reported.
Comments / 0