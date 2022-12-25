ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Louis Makes His Christmas Day Debut

By Lizzy Buczak
 3 days ago
Stephen Pond/Getty Images

The royal family is celebrating the holidays together.

Prince Wiliam and Kate Middleton revived a royal family Christmas tradition that saw a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Christmas Day, the couple and their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, stepped out to attend the holiday service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk.

This was the second appearance for Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who made their debut in 2019, but it was special for Prince Louis, who took part in his first ever holiday walk to church.

He appeared to attend mass last year with his parents, per PEOPLE, but due to strict COVID-19 precautions, the royals were not allowed to do their traditional walk to the service, nor could they meet with members of the public.

And the family was as fashionable as ever for the festivities.

As they made their way to the church smiling and holding hands, Kate looked exquisite in an army green coat, while Princess Charlotte rocked a burgundy peacoat. Prince William and Prince George donned matching navy suits with ties, while Prince Louis took a page out of young Prince William’s book in a navy coat with shorts and knee socks. William previously sported a similar look for the holidays in 1987.

The outing also marked William and Kate’s first holiday appearance as the Prince and Princess of Wales, the titles they were given after the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year.

King Charles III also celebrated his first Christmas as a monarch alongside the royal family and Queen Camilla. They previously announced they would be keeping with tradition and hosting Christmas at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth’s beloved country estate in Norfolk.

Kate also started her own Christmas tradition, hosting the second annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, which aired on Christmas Eve.

