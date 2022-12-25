Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida family wants change after 11-year-old hit while crossing Orange County intersection
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Just days after Christmas, an 11-year-old was hit and injured crossing an intersection on a brand-new bike he received as a gift, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Troopers said the boy was hit by a car while crossing Aloma Avenue on Tuesday. The boy's...
WESH
Deputies: 16-year-old boy missing in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenage boy reported missing. Deputies said Laderrian Frazier, 16, went missing from the area of Wispy Cypress in Kissimmee on Dec. 23. According to the sheriff's office, Frazier was last seen with his family on Thursday...
villages-news.com
Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene
A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash. Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.
WATCH: Seminole County firefighters extinguish car fire at Sanford Walmart
SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Department got a call about a fire in Sanford. The vehicle fire happened at a Walmart parking lot on US 17-92 on Monday night. Three firefighters responded to the scene. There is no information on what caused the fire. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
fox35orlando.com
Man arrested after giving minor gun to shoot at couple driving on Florida highway: Affidavit
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old Oregon man was arrested after he allegedly gave a minor a gun that was used to shoot at a couple driving on a Florida highway on Monday, deputies said. Gabriel Boisvert, 18, was arrested after deputies accused him of providing a gun to a...
mynews13.com
Deputies: Man steals semi and crashes into cars before barricading himself at vet hospital
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man allegedly stole a semi-tractor and hit several vehicles before barricading himself outside of a veterans hospital, stated the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning. What You Need To Know. The man’s identity or the charges he may face have not been...
Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
WESH
Police: Woman dies after being struck by two cars in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a pedestrian was struck by two cars in Lake County. Leesburg police said the crash happened around 7:44 p.m. at an intersection located on Dixie Avenue and Euclid Avenue. An 80-year-old woman was trying to cross the street Sunday when she was hit...
fox35orlando.com
Lockdown at Orlando VA Medical Center sparked by Florida man in stolen semi: deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who reportedly barricaded himself inside a stolen semi-truck (with no trailer) on the property of the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona was taken into custody late Monday night. Edward Dial, 45, was arrested by deputies of the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO)...
Deputies search for man who robbed Ormond Beach gas station at gunpoint
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County need your identifying the man who robbed an Ormond Beach gas station Monday night. Deputies believe the suspect is a man seen in surveillance video wearing dark clothing and using a handgun as he demands money from a Chevron station clerk.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Victim of Christmas Deltona House Fire Identified
DELTONA, Fla. - The victim of a Deltona house fire on Christmas Day has been positively identified according to a statement from the Volusia Sheriff's Office. 81 year-old Carol Billings is confirmed dead in a tragic holiday incident. Little information is currently available about the nature of the fire. The...
Dover Woman Identified As Victim Found By Florida Road Ranger Lying On I-275
The victim from the December 25th incident on I-275 has been identified as a 29-year-old woman from Dover, Florida. According to troopers, on Sunday, December 25, 2022, just after 7:00 AM, an FDOT Road Ranger saw a adult white female lying on the northbound outside
ABC Action News
Brevard County teens, 14 and 16, found dead in area known as 'The Compound'
PALM BAY, Fla. — Two teenagers were found dead on Sunday evening in Brevard County. The Palm Bay Police Department received a call on Dec. 25 about a body found in the wood line of an area known as "The Compound," which is in the southwest section of Palm Bay.
Two Shot, One Killed In Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. – One man is dead, and another one is in critical condition after a shooting that happened on Monday in Lakeland. Police say on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m., Lakeland patrol officers responded to the Providence Reserve Apartments, located at
click orlando
2 teens found shot to death in Palm Bay ‘Compound’ on Christmas, police say
PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police are investigating the deaths of two teens found in a part of the city known as the “Compound.”. Police confirm the two teens were found dead around 8:30 p.m. on Christmas. [TRENDING: New rules for Florida landlords start Jan. 1 |...
WESH
Police: 1 hurt in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting. It happened Monday around 1:21 a.m. in the area of Sanoma Village, according to police. One boy was found with gunshot wounds. His condition is not known. This is a developing story.
fox35orlando.com
Person killed in fiery crash Christmas morning in Orange County: troopers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed in a fiery crash on Christmas morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was being driven northbound on State Road 429, south of Ocoee Apopka Road, when for an unknown reason, it drove off the road into a closed and coned-off construction site.
Argument at Orange County convenience store leads to stabbing, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — [Editors note: WFTV originally reported that this incident involved a shooting, but has since received updated information from Orange County Sheriff’s Office that no shooting occurred.]. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that injured a man in Orlando on Monday night....
Deputies investigating Polk County homicide after man found dead on Christmas
Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead by his friend on Sunday. He had upper body trauma.
WESH
Officials: Woman dead after Volusia County house fire
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Volusia County are trying to determine what caused a deadly house fire in Deltona. An older woman lived alone at the house, and firefighters say the flames were more intense and harder to fight because of all the stuff that packed the home.
