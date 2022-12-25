ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

WESH

Deputies: 16-year-old boy missing in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenage boy reported missing. Deputies said Laderrian Frazier, 16, went missing from the area of Wispy Cypress in Kissimmee on Dec. 23. According to the sheriff's office, Frazier was last seen with his family on Thursday...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene

A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash. Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.
WILDWOOD, FL
WFLA

Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
POLK COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Victim of Christmas Deltona House Fire Identified

DELTONA, Fla. - The victim of a Deltona house fire on Christmas Day has been positively identified according to a statement from the Volusia Sheriff's Office. 81 year-old Carol Billings is confirmed dead in a tragic holiday incident. Little information is currently available about the nature of the fire. The...
DELTONA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Two Shot, One Killed In Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. – One man is dead, and another one is in critical condition after a shooting that happened on Monday in Lakeland. Police say on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m., Lakeland patrol officers responded to the Providence Reserve Apartments, located at
LAKELAND, FL
WESH

Police: 1 hurt in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting. It happened Monday around 1:21 a.m. in the area of Sanoma Village, according to police. One boy was found with gunshot wounds. His condition is not known. This is a developing story.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person killed in fiery crash Christmas morning in Orange County: troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed in a fiery crash on Christmas morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was being driven northbound on State Road 429, south of Ocoee Apopka Road, when for an unknown reason, it drove off the road into a closed and coned-off construction site.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials: Woman dead after Volusia County house fire

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Volusia County are trying to determine what caused a deadly house fire in Deltona. An older woman lived alone at the house, and firefighters say the flames were more intense and harder to fight because of all the stuff that packed the home.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

