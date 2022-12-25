Read full article on original website
South Carolina witness reports military helicopter following orange light
Military helicopter.Photo byDON JACKSON-WYATTonUnsplash. A South Carolina witness at Ridgeland reported watching a military helicopter following a solid orange light at about 10:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
What is the Closest Airport to Myrtle Beach?
Myrtle Beach is one of the best places for a family vacation in the US. There’s a lot to see and do. Plus, there are plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained. If you’re planning a visit, you’ll probably be wondering what the nearest airport to Myrtle Beach is.
HCPD to honor Jonah Burton with full public safety honors Friday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County first responders will honor the 8-year-old boy who inspired a community while battling a rare form of brain cancer on Friday. Jonah Burton, 8, passed away early Saturday afternoon according to statements from his family. “Jonah has gained his angel wings,” read a...
South Carolina nurse spreads holiday cheer through joy of music
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina nurse is using the gift of music to bring joy to patients in the hospital. Benjamin Baker, a Florence native, is a nurse in the neuroscience and stroke unit at Prisma Health. Like many nurses, he spent this Christmas taking care of others. But, for Baker, that meant going the extra mile to spread a little holiday cheer. He arrived at his shift early to fill the halls with the sound of music.
Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A large police presence in a Socastee area community Wednesday night ended with police detaining one person. Horry County Police were seen outside a home on Bonnie Drive near Inland Reef around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Details are limited at this time. WMBF News...
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable Buffet
If you're the type of person who can really work up an appetite or, simply can never decide on what you feel like eating, this buffet in South Carolina is definitely for you.
This South Carolina Restaurant Has Been Open Since Before World War II
Isn’t crazy when you think about how long some restaurants have been open? From family restaurants open for generations to popular chains open for years and years. We enjoy some great food throughout the Carolinas, but we sometimes are not sure how long some places have been open. Guess what? One South Carolina restaurant has been open since before World War II. How wild is that? I am from South Carolina and have seen this restaurant, but had no clue how long it has been open.
This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022
This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why!Photo byExploreedgefield.com. South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.
Where are The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina
- Some great places to get South Carolina hot dogs. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
Broken insulator caused outage affecting more than 1,000 in Conway area, Santee Cooper says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 1,000 Santee Cooper customers in the Conway area were briefly without power Tuesday morning as temperatures remained near freezing. The outage covered a wide area west of Highway 501, according to the utility’s website, which says it began at about 8:40 a.m. Service was restored before 10 a.m. […]
Crews respond to house fire near Socastee Boulevard
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire near Socastee Boulevard, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 8:04 a.m. to the fire at a home on Everett Street. Lanes of traffic on Socastee Boulevard are blocked and people are being asked to avoid the area while […]
2 cars, home hit by bullets in Mullins, police say
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Monday evening after someone fired roughly a dozen gunshots that hit two cars and a home in Mullins, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police responded at about 9:50 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Magnolia Circle after getting a report of gunshots, the […]
Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.
Coastal Carolina University regiment band heads to London for New Years Parade
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eighty-seven members of Coastal Carolina University’s Regiment Band are headed to London to perform in the city’s New Year’s Day parade. The parade is the equivalent of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the U.S. The band got the invitation a year ago after the parade’s talent scouts searched for the […]
South Carolina was 3rd-fastest growing state in 2022, Census data shows
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina was the third-fastest growing state in 2022, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. South Carolina’s population grew 1.7% from 2021 to 2022, behind only Florida and Idaho, according to the data. On July 1, South Carolina’s population was estimated at 5,282,634, which is 89,368 more residents […]
The best restaurant in South Carolina, according to Guy Fieri
Of all the things Guy Fieri has eaten, a piece of fried chicken in South Carolina really captured his heart.
2 arrested, charged in months-long Georgetown Co. drug investigation
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A street in Georgetown was blocked Wednesday morning while law enforcement teams executed a search warrant. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team responded to the 200 block of Cleland Street. During the search, agents found suspected cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana...
WBTW to go off air early Thursday morning for transmitter tower maintenance
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — WBTW will go off air early Thursday morning for transmitter tower maintenance. Maintenance will begin at approximately 12:15 a.m. and last for about two hours. WBTW and its subchannels (13.1, 13.2, 13.3, and 13.4) will be in black and off air for the duration of the maintenance period. This affects […]
