Myrtle Beach, SC

What is the Closest Airport to Myrtle Beach?

Myrtle Beach is one of the best places for a family vacation in the US. There’s a lot to see and do. Plus, there are plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained. If you’re planning a visit, you’ll probably be wondering what the nearest airport to Myrtle Beach is.
HCPD to honor Jonah Burton with full public safety honors Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County first responders will honor the 8-year-old boy who inspired a community while battling a rare form of brain cancer on Friday. Jonah Burton, 8, passed away early Saturday afternoon according to statements from his family. “Jonah has gained his angel wings,” read a...
South Carolina nurse spreads holiday cheer through joy of music

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina nurse is using the gift of music to bring joy to patients in the hospital. Benjamin Baker, a Florence native, is a nurse in the neuroscience and stroke unit at Prisma Health. Like many nurses, he spent this Christmas taking care of others. But, for Baker, that meant going the extra mile to spread a little holiday cheer. He arrived at his shift early to fill the halls with the sound of music.
Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A large police presence in a Socastee area community Wednesday night ended with police detaining one person. Horry County Police were seen outside a home on Bonnie Drive near Inland Reef around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Details are limited at this time. WMBF News...
This South Carolina Restaurant Has Been Open Since Before World War II

Isn’t crazy when you think about how long some restaurants have been open? From family restaurants open for generations to popular chains open for years and years. We enjoy some great food throughout the Carolinas, but we sometimes are not sure how long some places have been open. Guess what? One South Carolina restaurant has been open since before World War II. How wild is that? I am from South Carolina and have seen this restaurant, but had no clue how long it has been open.
This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022

This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why!Photo byExploreedgefield.com. South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.
Where are The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina

- Some great places to get South Carolina hot dogs. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
Crews respond to house fire near Socastee Boulevard

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire near Socastee Boulevard, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 8:04 a.m. to the fire at a home on Everett Street. Lanes of traffic on Socastee Boulevard are blocked and people are being asked to avoid the area while […]
2 cars, home hit by bullets in Mullins, police say

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Monday evening after someone fired roughly a dozen gunshots that hit two cars and a home in Mullins, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police responded at about 9:50 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Magnolia Circle after getting a report of gunshots, the […]
Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.
2 arrested, charged in months-long Georgetown Co. drug investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A street in Georgetown was blocked Wednesday morning while law enforcement teams executed a search warrant. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team responded to the 200 block of Cleland Street. During the search, agents found suspected cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana...
