Jamestown, NC

Man charged in Christmas Eve double homicide in Jamestown

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOMy5_0juCQxfV00

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies came to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers.

Investigators have identified James Michael Stevens as the suspect and are charging him with two counts of first-degree murder. The victims’ names are Dianna Marshall Stevens and Jacob Werner Derue.

Stevens is being held in the Guilford County Detention Center under no bond for
Dianna Stevens and a $500,000 secured bond for Jacob Derue.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336)
373-1000 or Det. J. Allen at (336) 641-2799.

Comments / 29

Jeb Stuart
3d ago

How about he's just a cold-blooded, cold-hearted killer? 😆@ the excuses and speculations you folks here are making 🤣.

Reply(4)
11
Never Enough Ammo
3d ago

A broken Heart will cause a person to go to Extreme Measures especially if the other 2 were caught in the act... God Bless them All

Reply(3)
10
E. Van Auken
3d ago

Whatever the reason was, there's a special place in hell for somebody who does something so cold-hearted and brutal. 😔😔

Reply
8
 

