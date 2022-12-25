Read full article on original website
Southwest passengers face pricey alternatives
Another round of canceled flights by Southwest Airlines left many travelers waiting or looking for other flights Wednesday.
Flight delays and cancellations still seen at PBI after busy holiday weekend
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Thousands of flight disruptions stranded travelers at airports for the holidays. As expected, delays and cancellations were seen Monday morning out of Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) and other south Florida airports. One of the big reasons for the delays is because FAA...
Tourists visiting South Florida glad to have escaped extreme cold impacting most of U.S.
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – South Florida experienced a cold snap over the holiday weekend, but it was nothing compared to what the majority of the country is dealing with. Many people are making their way to Miami-Dade and Broward to escape the freeze. Most people Local 10 News’ Ian...
Holiday travel woes continue in South Florida, nationwide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive winter storm that affected the northern U.S. continued to impact holiday travelers right here in South Florida and across the country Monday. Southwest Airlines says that it’s experiencing system-wide disruptions, after the arctic blast and are “re-accommodating as many customers as possible based...
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Travelers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered through another wave of canceled flights Wednesday, and pressure grew on the federal government to help customers get reimbursed for unexpected expenses they incurred because of the airline’s meltdown. Exhausted Southwest travelers tried...
Tragedy in the Everglades: Remembering the Crash of Eastern Airlines Flight 401, 50 Years Later
One of the worst air disasters in South Florida history happened exactly 50 years ago Thursday, when Eastern Airlines Flight 401 slammed into the Florida Everglades, killing more than 100 people and leading to the implementation of several aviation safety measures. The flight had left JFK Airport in New York...
Rabies alert issued in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rabies alert has been issued for parts of Fort Lauderdale. On Tuesday, a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued the alert. The areas of concern include the following:. Sunrise Boulevard to the north. The Middle River to...
Brightline launches two new South Florida stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
Pedestrian killed by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the death of a person involving a Brightline train. The incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday. 7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow...
What is the Closest Airport to West Palm Beach?
Planning a family vacation can be incredibly stressful and expensive. Sometimes, cheap flights include stopping through multiple airports. We’ll take some of the stress and guesswork out of navigating airports and hotels by listing the nearest airports to West Palm Beach in Florida. The airport nearest to West Palm...
Miami - The Favourite Tourist Destination
Miami is a vibrant and lively city located in the southeastern United States, and it is known for being a popular destination for tourists from all over the world. There are many reasons why Miami is famous, and these include its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, diverse culture, and iconic architecture.
South Florida residents, visitors bundle up on Christmas Day as cold snap brings on falling iguanas
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent residents and visitors from going out to enjoy a brisk and overcast Christmas Day. The holiday spirit was in full effect along Ocean Drive on South Beach, Sunday afternoon. “Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad,” said Denise, who was...
Florida Is Still Cloudy And Chilly Today
Yesterday was cold…and it turns out we broke some records!. It was the coldest Christmas on record in terms of high temperatures at our climate sites. The Last time we had high temps this cold was in 2010 in Miami, Naples and Ft. Lauderdale and 1989 in Palm Beach.
Ring in 2023 at these South Florida New Year's Eve events
MIAMI - It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023. For those looking to ring in the new year with a bang, there are several New Year's Eve events across Miami-Dade and Broward. In Miami, thousands are expected to attend the big bash at Bayfront Park, which includes live music, vendors, and a fireworks show. The park will open at noon and close at 2 a.m. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. This year's musical line up includes Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nuviola and Carlos Oliva.For those on Miami Beach, a section of...
3 bicyclists struck on Miramar Parkway
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Miramar sent one bicyclist to the hospital and left two others injured. According to Miramar Police, a vehicle struck the victims along the 12600 block of Miramar Parkway, Wednesday morning. Rescue crews transported one of the victims to an area hospital with...
Friends of Eater Miami Share Their Saddest Restaurant Closure of 2022
As we put a cap on 2022, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all-around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them six questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of 2022. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.
Miami’s Pelican Harbor Seabird Station saves life of native hawk
MIAMI – After nearly a month of rehabilitation and a near-death experience, a native hawk was released back into the wild on Tuesday. It was a red-shouldered hawk. They’re one of the most common hawks you’ll see in Florida. Unfortunately, this one was in really rough shape...
NTSB issues final report in plane crash that injured 7 people
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — We have an update to a plane crash that occurred in October 2020 in Palm Beach County that left seven people injured. Federal investigators have issued their final report on the crash at the North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport near Jupiter. The details...
Rabies Alert In Broward County, Feral Cat Tests Positive
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Rabies Alert was issued in Broward County Wednesday after a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health issued this advisory: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Broward County (DOH-Broward) issued a rabies […]
Driver killed after hitting delivery truck near Doral, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died after hitting a delivery truck in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 60th Street, in an industrial area just east of the Palmetto Expressway, near Doral.
