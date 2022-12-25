Read full article on original website
Apparent assault near South End restaurant caught on camera
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An assault that was reported to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department earlier in December appears to have been recorded and uploaded to social media. CMPD's incident report said the victim was hit in the face by a suspect on Dec. 16, 2022, just outside of Seoul Food in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte. The report said the victim did not know the suspect.
How to recycle Christmas trees for big cats in North Carolina
ROCKWELL, N.C. — Now that Christmas is over, you're probably looking at your Christmas tree wondering what you're going to do with it now. If you’re thinking about throwing that tree on the side of the road, you should wait, because there is another option: dropping off your tree at Tiger World and getting free admission for each tree.
FBI assisting in investigation of business robberies, burglaries in Mecklenburg, Union counties
CHARLOTTE — The FBI is helping to investigate a string of robberies and burglaries at arcades and other businesses in Charlotte and Monroe. Channel 9 uncovered a court document laying out all of the businesses that have been targeted from May until November. There have been several burglaries and...
Police update public on search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old
Cornelius Police release video update on missing 11-year-old Madalina Cocojari.
Charlotte, Mecklenburg County celebrates 2022 business boom
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As 2022 comes to an end, the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are celebrating a boom in business from the past year. From major manufacturers to the Atlantic Coast Conference, or ACC, several companies announced this year that they’re investing in Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte...
Pair of suspects charged in deadly northeast Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men are now charged with murder nearly two weeks after a deadly shooting unfolded in northeast Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigated the homicide on Dec. 14 along Katherine Kiker Road near Oren Thompson Road, finding 20-year-old David Lavell Manning dead on the sidewalk of an apparent gunshot wound. At the time, CMPD had not announced any arrests in the case.
Woman shot while inside northwest Charlotte home, family says
CHARLOTTE — A woman in her 70s was shot in the foot while inside her northwest Charlotte home Wednesday night, her son told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. It happened at a home on Rozumny Drive in a neighborhood near...
Vehicle causes Amtrak train crash in North Carolina
HIGH POINT, N.C. — An Amtrak train heading from Raleigh to Charlotte hit a vehicle on the tracks Tuesday morning, injuring one person. At the time of the crash, 42 people were on the Piedmont Train 73. The one passenger injured was taken to the hospital. Their condition is...
Driver dead, passenger injured after CMPD pursuit in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a deadly police pursuit Tuesday morning in west Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officials told WCNC Charlotte that around 8:40 a.m. its officers got a hit on a license plate reader for a vehicle possibly involved with an armed robbery that happened Monday evening. The person reporting the crime said they were robbed at gunpoint and their vehicle was taken.
Community members frustrated after damage seen at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Community members in Mount Holly are frustrated after tire marks were seen in the Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. Photos shared by Madeline Urbanak on Facebook on Dec. 26 showed the damage, including deep tracks going in between headstones. Hillcrest Gardens provided WCNC Charlotte with the following...
Second arrest made in northeast Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in the University City area on Dec. 14, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Katherine Kiker Road. Officers arrived to find David Lavell Manning dead on the side of the road.
‘It’s been tough’: Family of woman who died in N.Y. blizzard speaks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - As the state of New York continues to deal with the historic blizzard, a Charlotte family knows firsthand the pain this storm has caused. “It’s been tough. I have more hard mornings than any other time,” said Tomeshia Brown. “When I wake up in the morning, that’s the first thing on my mind. It’s been hard to leave the house for me.”
Cotton candy spun for a good cause in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — In downtown Belmont near Stowe Park, there's a slightly unexpected factory for, of all things, cotton candy. The people who spin up the seven cotton candy flavors are all residents of Holy Angels, a place that teaches life skills to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The employees do many different tasks, like working at the register and busing the tables.
Longtime Alexander County manager passes away
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander County has lost one of its most dedicated public servants. Rick French passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 70. He leaves behind his wife Kathy whom he'd been married to for 43 years, his sons Hunter and Parker and his grandchildren Zinnia, Phoebe and Miller.
Gastonia church suffers fire on Christmas, investigation underway
GASTONIA, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a fire that burned a church on Christmas. According to the Gastonia Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire at The Place Church on York Highway around 3:05 p.m. The fire had visibly damaged much of the church's exterior. No injuries were reported...
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days
Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl to appear in court
TikTok banned on Charlotte city employee work phones, NC lawmakers call on Gov. Cooper to do the same
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A growing number of government entities continue to ban TikTok from work devices as concerns grow over the app's security issues. The city of Charlotte has joined the list of these entities and is planning to completely remove TikTok from all city devices by Jan. 6, 2023. According to a city of Charlotte spokesperson, the move is due to a warning from the FBI about potential national security concerns associated with the app.
2 juveniles arrested after leading CMPD officers on chase in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were arrested after leading Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers on a car chase Tuesday afternoon. Police say during an attempt to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Beatties Ford Road and Brookshire Boulevard, the suspect vehicle refused to stop. Officers disengaged and their helicopter...
