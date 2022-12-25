ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa Beach, FL

Sleet reported on Christmas morning in Rockledge, Viera, Merritt Island and Cocoa Beach

By Rick Neale, Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago

In a rare Christmas meteorological event, sleet and light snowflakes fell across areas of Rockledge, Viera, Merritt Island and Cocoa Beach this morning, the National Weather Service reported.

Scott Kelly, a meteorologist at the NWS Melbourne station, said he believes this is the first confirmed report of frozen precipitation falling in Brevard County since a January 2010 cold snap.

The initial report of sleet on the Space Coast was logged by NWS at 9:55 a.m., Kelly said. What happened? A small band of precipitation formed over Osceola and central Brevard counties.

“Temperatures are cold enough to produce some frozen precipitation in the form of sleet — also known as ice pellets — across portions of central Brevard County," Kelly said during a 10:45 a.m. interview.

“It won't last long. It should be moving off to the northeast and offshore. And then as temperatures warm up today, any additional precipitation will be liquid. It will be rain," he said.

"But our temperatures are still in the mid-30s this morning and late this morning in central Brevard County," he said.

"It gave people a brief wintry mix of precipitation," he said. This mix also included graupel, a term for granular snow pellets.

In a January 2021 FLORIDA TODAY interview, Derrick Weitlich, climate program leader at NWS Melbourne, provided historical information on confirmed reports of freezing precipitation in Brevard:

  • A trace of snow may have fallen in Titusville during the devastating Christmas freeze event of 1989.
  • Rare ocean-effect snow showers fell along the coastlines of Brevard and Volusia counties on Jan. 24, 2003, particularly near Cape Canaveral. Reports of snow ranged from Flagler Beach as far south as Fort Pierce, and as far inland as Nova Road in eastern Orange County.
  • Sleet and "light wintry precipitation" fell across Brevard on Jan. 9, 2010. Further inland, freezing rain coated roadways west and north of Orlando.

Melbourne recorded its fourth-coldest Christmas in history this morning. By 7 a.m., the temperature sank to a freezing 32 degrees at Melbourne Orlando International Airport, Kelly said.

The five coldest Christmas low temperatures on record in Melbourne, per the NWS:

  • 21 degrees: 1983.
  • 27 degrees: 1989.
  • 31 degrees: 1995.
  • 32 degrees: 2022.
  • 34 degrees: 1961, 1966.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here .) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @RickNeale1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Sleet reported on Christmas morning in Rockledge, Viera, Merritt Island and Cocoa Beach

Comments / 4

Janice Hersey
3d ago

it sure did...lol. I was just watching out our kitchen window. Busy cooking, and like oh sleet and snow.

Reply
4
 

