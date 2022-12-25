Read full article on original website
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) This Year?
AMAL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Can Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Climb 27% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
IMCR - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $61.11, gaining 6.3% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $77.67 indicates a 27.1% upside potential.
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging BHP Group Limited (BHP) This Year?
BHP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question. BHP is one of 242 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group...
Should Value Investors Buy Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Global Partners (GLP) This Year?
GLP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Global Partners LP is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 247 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
5 Reasons to Invest in Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Stock Right Now
MPB - Free Report) is expected to witness top-line growth, supported by the rise in loan demand and higher interest rates. The company’s efficient capital deployment activities reflect a strong liquidity and balance sheet position. Hence, it seems to be a wise idea to add the stock to your portfolio now.
Should John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) Be on Your Investing Radar?
JHML - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/28/2015. The fund is sponsored by John Hancock. It has amassed assets over $722.26 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. Why Large...
Are Investors Undervaluing Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
LPLA - Free Report) closed at $221.04, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Descartes Systems (DSGX)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Should Value Investors Buy Titan International (TWI) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Aerospace Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
Does MongoDB (MDB) Have the Potential to Rally 35% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
MDB - Free Report) have gained 32.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $188.85, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $254.50 indicates a potential upside of 34.8%.
Should Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
XMHQ - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/01/2006. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $353.06 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. Why Mid...
Asana, Inc. (ASAN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
ASAN - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's...
GPK vs. ATR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
GPK - Free Report) and AptarGroup (. ATR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
3 Beaten-Down Drug Stocks Poised for a Turnaround in 2023
The drug and the biotech sector took a beating in 2022, despite showing signs of revival early on, as increasing interest rates, rising inflation and an uncertain macro environment had an adverse impact on major economies. As the pandemic lost steam, demand for COVID-19 treatments declined, thereby impacting the top line of the companies, which had successfully developed treatments to combat the spread or were developing treatments for the same.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
PLTR - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned -15.3%, compared to the...
Investors Heavily Search Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX): Here is What You Need to Know
CEIX - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this coal company have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the...
3 Under-$10 Technology Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend
Technology stocks have delivered an uncharacteristically sluggish performance in 2022. A tech-focused exchange-traded fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 28.4% and lagged the S&P 500 by 7.8% this year through Dec 22. Wall Street analysts expect the plunge in technology stocks this year to give way to a...
