ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Bay Area

Southwest Airlines Cancels Hundreds More Flights In and Out of Bay Area

Travel woes continued Wednesday for Southwest Airlines passengers at Bay Area airports as hundreds more flights were canceled. As of about 6 a.m. Pacific time, more than 300 flights in and out of the region's three major hubs were canceled, and virtually all of them were Southwest flights, according to FlightAware.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Stranded Southwest passengers exploring alternate travel options

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The ripple effect from this week’s slew of canceled Southwest Airlines flights is creating another type of demand – for hotel rooms and rental cars. At Mineta San Jose International Airport Wednesday, there was a clear sign of turbulence: The car rental counters were busier than the ticket counters. The crowd of potential renters was looking, scanning, texting, and searching for other travel options.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

‘Abandoned’: San Jose, Oakland see air travel collapse amid Southwest cancellations

On Tuesday morning, before the sun rose over the Bay Area, Tracy Hurst was battling torrential rains and howling winds on a 10-hour journey from Portland to rescue her mother. Ita M. Kelly, 78, was stranded at the Oakland airport for five days, left hanging by a full-blown meltdown at Southwest Airlines, and her daughter was not going to let her spend another night alone.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch

Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Heavy rains soak the San Francisco Bay Area

LATEST Dec. 27, 9:50 a.m. Parts of the Bay Area have already gotten more than 4.5 inches of rain in the storm that moved into the region Monday night, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. NOAA released rainfall totals as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, with Kentfield in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Storm: Incoming Atmospheric River, Widespread Flood Watches

More rain, including an another atmospheric river, is set to hit the Bay Area. The next round of wet weather comes after a post-Christmas storm soaked the region. With an already saturated Bay Area, many residents and businesses used a dry Wednesday preparing for what is expected to be a stronger series of rain.
Contra Costa Herald

New Year brings new Bay Area toll-payment assistance programs

Free crossings for eligible veterans begin Jan. 1, penalty-waiver program coming. Dec. 27, 2022 – The Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) and the Golden Gate Bridge District today announced two new bridge toll assistance programs that will benefit customers from lower-income households as well as eligible military veterans, beginning in 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Morgan Hill, CA

Visit the city of Morgan Hill in Santa Clara County, California, if you want to experience a luxurious getaway with endless recreation opportunities. The city is located in the southern part of Santa Clara Valley, bounded west by the Santa Cruz mountain range and east by the Diablo mountain range.
MORGAN HILL, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose airport rebrand ticks off commissioners

The San Jose airport’s decision to rebrand has exposed a rift between airport leadership and the commission that advises on changes at the South Bay’s sky hub. In a Dec. 14 informational memo to the San Jose City Council, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Director of Aviation John Aitken announced the airport will... The post San Jose airport rebrand ticks off commissioners appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near San Francisco

It’s hard to beat spending the summer in the Bay Area. Whether you’re a local to San Francisco or you’re visiting, there’s plenty this famous city has to offer. Let’s take a look at some of the coolest spots you can check out when those summer temperatures start to soar!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Golden Gate Bridge 'sings' again due to atmospheric river

San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge came alive this weekend, thanks in large part to the atmospheric river that brought plenty of rain and heavy winds to the Bay Area. Wind gusts, which were expected to reach up to 60 miles per hour according to the National Weather Service, caused the Golden Gate Bridge to emit a whistling noise. The eerie noise first went viral on social media in June 2020,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy