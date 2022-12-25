Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
Southwest Airlines Cancels Hundreds More Flights In and Out of Bay Area
Travel woes continued Wednesday for Southwest Airlines passengers at Bay Area airports as hundreds more flights were canceled. As of about 6 a.m. Pacific time, more than 300 flights in and out of the region's three major hubs were canceled, and virtually all of them were Southwest flights, according to FlightAware.
KTVU FOX 2
Stranded Southwest passengers exploring alternate travel options
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The ripple effect from this week’s slew of canceled Southwest Airlines flights is creating another type of demand – for hotel rooms and rental cars. At Mineta San Jose International Airport Wednesday, there was a clear sign of turbulence: The car rental counters were busier than the ticket counters. The crowd of potential renters was looking, scanning, texting, and searching for other travel options.
Texas couple opting to drive 27 hours back home from Bay Area amid Southwest nightmare
"I just don't trust them to get us over there by Saturday": A Texas man says he and his wife are giving up on Southwest after days waiting to get on a flight, and opting to drive 27 hours back home to Houston from San Jose.
Southwest cancellations especially challenging for elderly passengers, those with limited mobility
One woman drove from Portland to Oakland to pick up her 78-year-old mother who was stranded after two Southwest flight cancellations.
Silicon Valley
‘Abandoned’: San Jose, Oakland see air travel collapse amid Southwest cancellations
On Tuesday morning, before the sun rose over the Bay Area, Tracy Hurst was battling torrential rains and howling winds on a 10-hour journey from Portland to rescue her mother. Ita M. Kelly, 78, was stranded at the Oakland airport for five days, left hanging by a full-blown meltdown at Southwest Airlines, and her daughter was not going to let her spend another night alone.
NBC Bay Area
Passenger Disturbance Forces Oakland-Bound Southwest Flight to Return to Honolulu
An Oakland-bound Southwest flight returned to Honolulu due to a "passenger disturbance" in the air. Weary passengers from Southwest flight 8909 from Honolulu waited for their bags at Oakland International Airport Wednesday as many said they were supposed to be home Tuesday. “I thought we kind of lucked out because...
Southwest captain explains why airline had widespread cancellation of scheduled flights across US
Southwest Airlines is apologizing tonight to customers and employees for challenges it calls, "unacceptable." There are widescale disruptions of Southwest Airlines flights in the form of delays and cancellations across the country including at Oakland Int
Atmospheric river pummels North Bay causing flash flooding, leaving cars stranded
From flooded roadways to power outages, the Bay Area's strongest storm of the season dumped several inches of rain across the region early Tuesday morning.
Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch
Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
Best places to watch NYE fireworks in San Francisco
New Year's Eve is just around the corner, and the annual San Francisco fireworks show will be kicking off from a boat near the Ferry Building at 11:59 p.m.
SFGate
Heavy rains soak the San Francisco Bay Area
LATEST Dec. 27, 9:50 a.m. Parts of the Bay Area have already gotten more than 4.5 inches of rain in the storm that moved into the region Monday night, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. NOAA released rainfall totals as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, with Kentfield in...
Bay Area shopping center roof collapses during heavy rains
The roof of a Bay Area Big 5 Sporting Goods collapsed Tuesday after heavy rains swept through the region.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Storm: Incoming Atmospheric River, Widespread Flood Watches
More rain, including an another atmospheric river, is set to hit the Bay Area. The next round of wet weather comes after a post-Christmas storm soaked the region. With an already saturated Bay Area, many residents and businesses used a dry Wednesday preparing for what is expected to be a stronger series of rain.
Contra Costa Herald
New Year brings new Bay Area toll-payment assistance programs
Free crossings for eligible veterans begin Jan. 1, penalty-waiver program coming. Dec. 27, 2022 – The Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) and the Golden Gate Bridge District today announced two new bridge toll assistance programs that will benefit customers from lower-income households as well as eligible military veterans, beginning in 2023.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Morgan Hill, CA
Visit the city of Morgan Hill in Santa Clara County, California, if you want to experience a luxurious getaway with endless recreation opportunities. The city is located in the southern part of Santa Clara Valley, bounded west by the Santa Cruz mountain range and east by the Diablo mountain range.
San Jose airport rebrand ticks off commissioners
The San Jose airport’s decision to rebrand has exposed a rift between airport leadership and the commission that advises on changes at the South Bay’s sky hub. In a Dec. 14 informational memo to the San Jose City Council, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Director of Aviation John Aitken announced the airport will... The post San Jose airport rebrand ticks off commissioners appeared first on San José Spotlight.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Francisco
It’s hard to beat spending the summer in the Bay Area. Whether you’re a local to San Francisco or you’re visiting, there’s plenty this famous city has to offer. Let’s take a look at some of the coolest spots you can check out when those summer temperatures start to soar!
Storm updates: BART delays possible, flood advisory issued for SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Flood Advisory remains for San Francisco and BART is warning of delays, even as the heaviest rain falling on the Bay Area begins to give way to more intermittent showers. Heavy downpours arrived overnight Monday into Tuesday and continued through the morning. Across the Bay Area, the storm has downed […]
Upcoming Bay Area storm brings more rain, could bring dangerous conditions
After a brief break in the rain, the Bay Area should brace for another round of incoming storms.
Golden Gate Bridge 'sings' again due to atmospheric river
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge came alive this weekend, thanks in large part to the atmospheric river that brought plenty of rain and heavy winds to the Bay Area. Wind gusts, which were expected to reach up to 60 miles per hour according to the National Weather Service, caused the Golden Gate Bridge to emit a whistling noise. The eerie noise first went viral on social media in June 2020,...
Comments / 1