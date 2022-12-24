Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
NASDAQ
Best Value Stocks To Buy For 2023? 3 To Watch
Value stocks are those that are believed to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. This can be due to a variety of reasons. For example, a temporary downturn in the company’s performance, a lack of investor interest, or simply because the market is not properly valuing the company’s future potential. As a result, value investors believe that these stocks have the potential to significantly appreciate in value over time as the market catches up to their true worth.
NASDAQ
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying in January 2023
Economic uncertainty, high inflation, and rising interest rates could keep the equity market volatile. However, investors can still earn a high yield from dividend stocks. Using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, we have zeroed in on three high-yield dividend stocks with ex-dividend dates in January. All these stocks offer a yield of over 6%. Let’s begin.
NASDAQ
These 2 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade
We're heading into a new year, and the starting line is kind for many of the market's promising growth stocks after a challenging 2022. Not every investment will bounce back, but some potential buys are attractively priced at the moment. Choose wisely and your stocks could more than triple in the next 10 years.
NASDAQ
This Stock Just Soared by 20%: Should You Buy Now?
Biotech company Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been southbound for most of the year, but the vaccine maker seems to be ending 2022 on a high note. On Dec. 13, the company's shares soared by more than 20% in one day. As is usually the case with biotechs, Moderna had good news from the clinic to thank for that impressive one-day rally (more on that later).
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Industry-Leading Stocks to Buy and Hold
One way to earn outsized returns over the long run is to buy shares of companies that are leaders in an industry with solid growth prospects. It's even better to do so when said companies are going through challenging times on the stock market, provided that there are good reasons to think they will recover.
NASDAQ
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Now
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
NASDAQ
Is ChargePoint Stock a Buy?
There's a lot of interest surrounding electric vehicle (EV) stocks right now, thanks to the rapid adoption by consumers of EVs and expanding model lineups from manufacturers. In fact, nearly 60% of all new vehicles sold globally by 2030 will be EVs, according to IEA estimates. Rising electric vehicle sales...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See Scorpio Tankers (STNG) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Bank of America (BAC): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
NASDAQ
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Zscaler (ZS) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
A downtrend has been apparent in Zscaler (ZS) lately. While the stock has lost 7.2% over the past two weeks, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
Here's Why SkyWest (SKYW) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
SkyWest, Inc. ( SKYW ) is benefiting from an improvement in air-travel demand. The buoyant air-travel demand is helping SkyWest carry more passengers. As a result, the passenger load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) is also rising. Let’s delve deeper to unearth the factors that make the stock...
NASDAQ
BlackRock (BLK) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $700.33, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the investment firm...
NASDAQ
Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know
Hubbell (HUBB) closed at $234.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the electrical products manufacturer...
NASDAQ
Innoviva (INVA) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know
Innoviva (INVA) closed at $13.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: W.P. Carey, JBG SMITH Properties and DigitalBridge Group
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS), and DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. W.P. Carey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.065 on 1/13/23, JBG SMITH Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 1/12/23, and DigitalBridge Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 1/17/23. As a percentage of WPC's recent stock price of $79.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of W.P. Carey Inc to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when WPC shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for JBGS to open 1.16% lower in price and for DBRG to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Why ExxonMobil Stock Withered on Wednesday
Mighty oil and gas giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) wasn't too strong on the stock exchange Wednesday. Investors got a stark reminder that their company might be on the hook for big tax bills, and this concern helped drive its share price down by almost 2% on the day. So what.
NASDAQ
iShares U.S. Utilities Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IDU
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (Symbol: IDU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $87.50, changing hands as high as $87.61 per share. iShares U.S. Utilities shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
American Airlines (AAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
American Airlines (AAL) closed the most recent trading day at $12.32, moving -1.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the world's largest airline had...
Comments / 0