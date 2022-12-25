FLOC on a mission despite a setback from COVID

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A local non-profit organization is helping children year-round, but has experienced a setback from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The volunteer-based group For Love of Children holds different programs to benefit children, including their annual Christmas for Kids program.

President of FLOC, Beth Mann, said during the times of the pandemic, families were unable to individually come to receive their gifts because of the close proximity in the toy cottage.

Mann says the organization had to change their operations focus for the Christmas program.

“A couple of years ago, we changed our dynamic. Instead of serving community-wide places for Christmas gifts, we directed our attention towards Children’s Services.”

On Wednesday, December 14, FLOC delivered gifts to Montgomery County Children’s Services and planned to deliver presents for about 1,000 area children to have under the Christmas tree.

For Love of Children has been serving the Miami Valley through their Christmas for Kids over the course of the last 30 years, but also has programs like “Grant A Wish”, “Blessings in a Bag” and more.

If you would like to help FLOC for their mission of helping children, you can donate here . Click here if you would like to learn more about the group or programs FLOC offers.

