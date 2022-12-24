ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche

A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
WATCH: Skier Causes Avalanche With Single Stomp

A video was posted to Instagram back in May 2021, and it’s now resurfaced to cause some major disagreements over the actions of this particular skier triggering an avalanche. In the viral clip, a skier named Victor Galuchot stands at the top of a mountain, almost hanging off a...
Moment skiers are engulfed by massive avalanche in Austrian mountains

A group of ten skiers were rescued near Austria's Lech-Zuers resort after an avalanche buried them in snow (25 December).The incident took place at around 15:00 local time (14:00 GMT) on Christmas Day, injuring four - one of which was serious.A 20-year-old man recorded the avalanche, as it swept alongside him at an altitude of 2,700-metres.Around 200 rescue workers were deployed, including search dogs, in a bid to find everyone before darkness hit.Police say they believe no one else is missing.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Memorial held for 2004 Boxing Day tsunami victims in southern ThailandStrike action: Every industrial walkout set for January so farUS bomb cyclone: Monster storm claims at least 34 lives across country
Success on Kilimanjaro!

Dec 27, 2022 – IMG Senior Guide Phunuru Sherpa checked in from high on Kilimanjaro to report that the entire team made it to the summit. The team awoke early this morning to obscured skies and several inches of snow on the ground. They put on their climbing gear and began the climb through the windless snowy night, eventually making it to Uhuru Peak, the true summit of Kilimanjaro soon after first light. After taking summit pictures and a round of hugs and high-fives, the team descended safely back to Mweka Camp at about 10,000ft. They will rest there tonight and descend back to the nearby Moshi tomorrow and celebrate their success before embarking on their Serengeti Safari.
WATCH: Skiers Caught in Devastating Avalanche, Miraculously Survive

A terrifying avalanche swallowed a group of recreational skiers at an Australian ski resort recently. However, the group made a miraculous recovery escaping the horrifying event alive. According to reports, the avalanche hit the ski resort on Christmas day, with massive snow slides sweeping across the ski trails near the...
See Scotland’s Most Scenic Train Trip, Across The Highlands

Scotland is an incredibly beautiful country and one of the best ways to see all of the stunning sights is by train! West Highland Railway Line gives locals and tourists the opportunity to travel the gorgeous scenery in a comfortable and luxurious train car. The West Highland Line departs Glasgow,...
Siblings on the AT: 54 Miles of Shenandoah National Park in December

There are times when the Appalachian Trail is like a highway on foot, such as the Georgia section in March and April. It seems like every twenty minutes or less, another hiker is bound to pass by in one direction or the other. I’m glad to have experienced this aspect of the trail and all of the cool people that come with it.
