Dec 27, 2022 – IMG Senior Guide Phunuru Sherpa checked in from high on Kilimanjaro to report that the entire team made it to the summit. The team awoke early this morning to obscured skies and several inches of snow on the ground. They put on their climbing gear and began the climb through the windless snowy night, eventually making it to Uhuru Peak, the true summit of Kilimanjaro soon after first light. After taking summit pictures and a round of hugs and high-fives, the team descended safely back to Mweka Camp at about 10,000ft. They will rest there tonight and descend back to the nearby Moshi tomorrow and celebrate their success before embarking on their Serengeti Safari.

