8-year-old Bay Area boy whose dance moves went viral performs at 49ers game

An 8-year-old Bay Area boy who lit up social media after busting a move at his school's winter concert got to show off his skills on a new stage Saturday - at the 49ers game.

Jaden Williams received an invitation from the Niners to perform in front of thousands during the fourth quarter of the 49ers game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium.

A Bay Area elementary school winter concert has gone viral thanks to an 8-year-old's impressive dance moves.

Video of Jaden's dance moves during his school's winter concert in Menlo Park has racked up millions of views on Instagram.

ABC7 caught up with the second grader earlier this week at his home in San Jose. He says when he feels the vibe - he loves to get up and dance.

Jaden's father says his son has been dancing since he started walking.