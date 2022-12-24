Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgnsradio.com
Applications Now Open for the K-6th Grade Discovery School in Murfreesboro
(Rutherford County, TN) Now is the time to apply for your child to attend the Discovery School in Murfreesboro. Lisa Trail, Communications Director for the City Schools stated…. Discovery School is a high achieving school…. You can apply to send your child to the in any grade level between kindergarten...
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant
Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
"We Remember You" at FUMC Gets $10K Grant
(MURFREESBORO) First United Methodist Church, 265 W. Thompson Lane, has received a $10,000 grant from ENCORE Ministry to help provide support for dementia caregivers. The program provides holistic and all-encompassing support to family caregivers of persons living with dementia. It also supports community education programs. According to the World Health...
wgnsradio.com
Where do Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne Rank in the Cost of Monthly Bills?
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) As we head into the new year, some residents may be curious about how much the average person spends on their monthly bills, outside of the expense of a home mortgage or apartment. In Murfreesboro, the average amount spent on bills adds up to $1,448 monthly /...
wgnsradio.com
WGNS Spoke to Murfreesboro City Schools Guest about Returning to Class After Winter Break and Much More - Later, We Learned of the Reopening of Reeves Sain Drug Store
Murfreesboro City Schools Communication’s Director Lisa Trail joined WGNS on the airwaves this Monday morning, December 26th. Mrs. Trail spoke to WGNS Host Scott Walker about winter break coming to a close and students heading back to class on January 4, 2023. She also mentioned the need for parents to sign their children up for potential entry into the Discovery School, with the deadline to apply set for January 6, 2023 (See more details HERE). Note, for a child to apply for kindergarten, they have to be at least 5-years-of-age by August 15, 2023.
wgnsradio.com
Bowl win adds to Blue Raider resume
In the increasingly tough and changing world of college football, what does winning a bowl game mean for a program? With all things considered, for Middle Tennessee State, their Hawaii Bowl triumph speaks volumes. The 25-23 triumph over a storied San Diego State program on December 24 was noteworthy for...
California-based Haircare Company to Establish Operations in Maury County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Brazilian Professionals, LLC officials announced December 22 the company will invest $6.1 million to establish new operations in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee. Brazilian Professionals, a California-based specialty hair treatment producer and distributor, will create 110 new jobs...
wgnsradio.com
New Year's Day 5k in Murfreesboro this Sunday and the Polar Bear Plunge is Next Saturday
(Murfreesboro, TN) Two annual events are nearing as the close of the year is right around the corner. The New Year’s Day 5k will take place this Sunday on New Year’s Day at 10AM. The run will be at Barfield Crescent Park. The deadline to register for the event is this Thursday night at 8 PM at packet pick-up (Packet pick-up will be at Patterson Park Community Center between 6AM and 8PM).
wgnsradio.com
Traffic Flowing Better At Almaville Convenience Center
(ALMAVILLE) Listeners notified WGNS of a situation at the Almaville Convenience Center at 7693 Almaville Road, off I-840. Bumper-to-bumper traffic and several deputies turned out to be a line of cars waiting to enter thel convenience center to throw away large amounts of Christmas wrapping paper, along with discarded bows and ribbons.
WSMV
VUMC Research May Have You Thinking Twice Before Adding Salt to Your Meal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Research going on right here in Music City may have you thinking twice about grabbing the salt shaker at your next meal. Dr. Annet Kirabo says her Vanderbilt-led research team found salt increases inflammation in some people’s immune cells. It means even those with normal...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Wednesday Afternoon "Suicidal Thoughts" Call on Sulphur Springs
(MURFREESBORO) At 1:30 Wednesday afternoon (12/28/2022), Murfreesboro Police were called to a Sulphur Springs Road home where a resident reportedly had "suicidal thoughts". Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS, "While on the way, dispatch advised that the complainant, heard a gun shot go off at the residence. Upon our arrival, officers made contact with a 31-year-old male who was laying in the living room with a gun shot wound to the upper right thigh."
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant is already extremely excited about one new addition to football program
Tennessee Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks appears to be extremely excited this week about one of UT’s early enrollees. Banks spoke to reporters in Miami on Tuesday (Tennessee arrived in Florida on Christmas Day for their Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson on Friday night) and he was asked about 2023 defensive back John Slaughter.
atozsports.com
Ex Tennessee Vols player announces transfer destination
A former Tennessee Vols player announced his transfer destination on Tuesday. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, a true freshman in 2022, announced that he’s transferring to Stanford. Williams-Thomas signed with the Vols as a four-star running back during the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native played sparingly as a true...
DRINKING WATER WARNING: Lincoln County, Tenn. residents advised to boil water before use
Residents living in some parts of Lincoln County, Tenn. should boil all drinking water before use, according to a new alert from the county's emergency management agency.
Father and son want farm spared from Mt. Juliet bypass
Bill Ligon remembers Wilson County during simpler times when his ancestors settled their family farm in 1789. But a new proposal to alleviate traffic on Mt. Juliet Road could run through part of his property.
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee is the 7th least expensive market in the nation for Gas - Rutherford County Cheapest in State
(Rutherford County, TN) Rutherford County currently has the lowest average gas prices in the state. As of Tuesday afternoon, the average price for regular unleaded was at $2.44 per gallon in Rutherford County, according to GasBuddy. Williamson County has one of the highest average prices of regular unleaded fuel, ringing in at $3.00 per gallon (as of Tuesday at 12-Noon).
Renewed hope to find 2 Nashville MIA Marines
After one World War II Marine was correctly laid to rest in Middle Tennessee, historians continue to search for answers involving two Nashville Marines still missing in action.
Water leaks, burst pipes reported around Sumner County
Major water issues have led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning, according to Sumner County officials.
Macon County residents asked to conserve water until further notice
Macon County officials have asked customers to conserve water as workers are actively trying to rebuild city water supplies.
Raising Cane’s Making Entry into Nashville Market in 2023
Chicken Finger Chain Setting Up in West Nashville
Comments / 0