Suns star out at least four weeks with groin strain
After returning to Phoenix to undergo additional evaluation on his injured left leg, Suns guard Devin Booker has been diagnosed with a left groin strain and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. According to the team (Twitter link), Booker will be re-evaluated in four weeks, meaning he’ll be on...
76ers guard Tyrese Maxey could return to team on Friday
Third-year guard Tyrese Maxey, who has been sidelined since Nov. 18 with a broken bone in his left foot, could return to the Sixers‘ lineup as soon as Friday’s contest in New Orleans, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic. Maxey will likely have his minutes limited upon...
Luka Doncic, Pascal Siakam named Players of the Week
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Raptors forward Pascal Siakam have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced Monday (via Twitter). Doncic, the Western Conference winner, led Dallas to a 3-1 week with averages of 31.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 9.0 APG and 2.3 SPG on .494/.429/.818 shooting. The highlight performance of his stellar week was Friday’s victory in Houston, when Doncic recorded 50 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals on great efficiency (.567/.500/.833 splits). Doncic has accumulated eight Player of the Week Awards since 2019-20, the most in the West over that span, per the Mavs (Twitter link).
Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo out Monday for Heat
Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have been ruled out for Monday’s contest against the Timberwolves, according to Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel. Butler, who recently expressed his frustration with his inability to stay on the court due to a variety of injuries, suffered a right ankle sprain in Friday’s loss to Indiana. The veteran forward was previously listed as questionable, but was ruled out after testing the ankle during Miami’s shootaround on Monday morning, tweets Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.
Suspensions likely looming after three players were ejected for brawl during Magic-Pistons game
Magic big man Moritz Wagner, Pistons guard Killian Hayes and Pistons wing Hamidou Diallo were all ejected for an incident during Wednesday’s game, per Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. As shown in the video and multiple replays courtesy of Bally Sports Orlando, Wagner initiated the altercation by hip-checking...
And-Ones: G League Ignite, Henderson, Wembanyama, Thornwell
After attending the G League’s Winter Showcase in Las Vegas last week, John Hollinger of The Athletic came away curious about the long-term future of the G League Ignite. A handful of top prospects – like Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Dyson Daniels – have played for the Ignite before entering the NBA draft in recent years, and current Ignite guard Scoot Henderson may end up being the best of the bunch. But many of the prospects on the Ignite’s roster only project to be borderline NBA players, as Hollinger observes.
James Harden 'excited' to be with 76ers amid report of potential return to Rockets
James Harden had little to say about an ESPN report Sunday that he’s considering a return to Houston in free agency next summer, writes Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Whether the report was legitimate or just a way of letting the Sixers know that he won’t be giving...
Jazz, Hawks, Suns discussed possible three-team trade
The Jazz, Hawks, and Suns discussed a possible three-team trade that would have sent John Collins to Utah and Jae Crowder to Atlanta, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported during an appearance on The Rally (Twitter video link). As Charania outlines, Phoenix would have acquired swingman Malik Beasley...
Report: Growing belief Wizards' Kyle Kuzma is 'gettable' before trade deadline
There’s a rising belief around the NBA that Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma will be “gettable” before this season’s trade deadline, Marc Stein writes in his latest Substack story. Based on the whispers he has heard, Stein has a hard time envisioning Kuzma wanting to remain in...
Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry reportedly looking to sell stake in franchise
Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry is actively looking to sell his stake in the franchise, Marc Stein reports on Substack. Stein referenced the possibility of a shake-up within the Bucks’ ownership group earlier this week, writing that “whispers have been circulating with increasing frequency” that Lasry could be open to selling his share of the team. His latest report suggests in strong terms that it’s something to keep a close eye on in 2023.
Celtics' Payton Pritchard attracting trade interest
Numerous teams have checked on the availability of Celtics guard Payton Pritchard in the trade market, Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com reports. Pritchard, currently sidelined by a bruised thigh, has mostly been out of the rotation this season due to Boston’s guard depth. He’s appeared in 21 games this season, averaging just 10.5 minutes. The past two seasons, Pritchard was solidly in the rotation, appearing in 66 games during his rookie campaign and 71 regular-season games and 24 postseason contests during Boston’s run to the Finals.
