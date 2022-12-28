ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo blizzard death toll jumps to 37 as crews continue digging out region

By Angeli Gabriel, Emilee Speck, Heather Brinkmann, Aaron Barker, Steven Yablonski
Fox Weather
Fox Weather
 2 days ago
Sean Wilson
5d ago

Pay attention Hochul, no power! How much worse would this be if everyone had electric heat? A small generator can keep a oil or gas furnace running along with the refrigerator and some lights. I hope no more lives are lost from this storm but it should be taken as a lesson .

paula kingsley
5d ago

my friend is on Butler ave with her husband and her kids a tree branch went through there window they have no heat no electric no way out and freezing. I tried calling red cross national guard police and fire departments .I have been so worried last text I received was they couldn't feel their fingers and toes and she said she was scared they all were bundled huddled into one room and still like many others are still without. my heart breaks for everyone and my prayers go to everyone during this time.

Sharon Amoia
5d ago

Hochul is smoking some good weed if she thinks this storm was worse than the 77 blizzard. I was activated for that storm and we cleaned roads for over 2 weeks,nothing compares to the 77 blizzard.

