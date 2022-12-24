Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud rescued by Charleston officer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal control officer in Charleston recently saved a Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud. Courtney Bayles responded to a call saying the bird was in distress, according to police. She then had to complete a pluff mud dive rescue. The Blue Heron was safely...
WATCH: Wildlife Officer Rescues Blue Heron Stuck in Muddy South Carolina Marsh
When locals spotted a blue heron immobile on a patch of mud in South Carolina’s marshlands, they knew to call authorities to help the waterfowl in distress. Soon enough, an animal control officer arrived near the Charleston City Marina to carefully extract the heron stranded in pluff mud. A...
WYFF4.com
Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
South Carolina mom loses almost everything she owns due to burst pipe
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many people across South Carolina’s Upstate are having problems in their homes because of burst pipes including a single mother of two that lives at the Hidden Park Apartments. She said she opened her door on Christmas night to her ceiling gone, along with almost everything she owns. “I walked in […]
counton2.com
Family displaced by fire on Stratton Drive
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to a Monday afternoon fire on Stratton Drive. According to Charleston County Dispatch, the call came in around 2:15 p.m. for a structure fire in a single-story home. The fire was out and crews prepared to clear...
Charleston (almost) named friendliest city in the U.S.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is known for its southern hospitality and charm – so it comes as no surprise to find the Holy City atop Condé Nast Traveler’s list of the friendliest cities in the United States. The December 20 ranking is part of the travel magazine’s “Readers’ Choice Awards,” and those who live […]
counton2.com
Joint Base Charleston participates in Operation Toy Drop
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WCBD) – Airmen and women assigned to Joint Base Charleston recently participated in the Randy Older Memorial Operation Toy drop 2.0. The exercise brings together units from around the world for a training event and a chance to give back to the community. In addition to...
Coroner identifies victim of Christmas Eve crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Justin Johnson of Saint Stephen, S.C. Johnson was driving north on Highway 41 near Jeanette Way when he veered off the right side of the road, […]
live5news.com
TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is just weeks away from the popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group opening its new location. TopGolf first announced in June of 2021 that they would be opening a 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston. TopGolf is set to be near Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, right behind the Panera.
country1037fm.com
This South Carolina Restaurant Has Been Open Since Before World War II
Isn’t crazy when you think about how long some restaurants have been open? From family restaurants open for generations to popular chains open for years and years. We enjoy some great food throughout the Carolinas, but we sometimes are not sure how long some places have been open. Guess what? One South Carolina restaurant has been open since before World War II. How wild is that? I am from South Carolina and have seen this restaurant, but had no clue how long it has been open.
Police investigating deadly shooting at North Charleston motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting at a motel in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the Stayover Lodge off McMillian Avenue shortly after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According to a report, an employee at […]
Walterboro neighbors concerned about new halfway house opening in the community
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members are concerned about a new ministry that is set to open in the Walterboro area. Shield Ministries, an organization that claims to help convicted sex offenders rehabilitate and re-enter society, will open its doors off Barracada Road near Highway 17-A. About 50 men could be housed at the property […]
live5news.com
Georgetown street reopens after deputies conduct search
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a street it temporarily shut down while their officers executed a search warrant has reopened. Deputies said their Narcotics Unit and SWAT Teams were conducting the search in the 200 block of Cleland Street at approximately 9 a.m. and had blocked off that portion of the street during the search.
charlestondaily.net
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop coming to West Ashley, SC in January 2023
Hugh-Baby’s Charleston will mark Martin’s second Lowcountry restaurant, following the 2019 opening of Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island. Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-born burger and barbecue spot, is coming to the Charleston area in January 2023. That’s according to a...
live5news.com
Investigators determine cause of N. Charleston house fire; family, pets displaced
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says the Monday afternoon house fire that displaced a family along with other animals was caused by an unattended candle. Charleston County dispatch was called around 2:15 p.m. about a smoke alarm activated on Stratton Drive. The first firefighters on...
Winter giveaway happening Monday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center in North Charleston will distribute hot meals and winter clothes on Monday. Louis Smith with the Community Resource Center says the goal of the event is to aid the homeless community during the Holiday season’s low temps. Community members will have the opportunity to navigate various […]
live5news.com
Officials: Water main break causes outage for N. Charleston buildings
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water is flowing again at dozens of North Charleston buildings after a water main break caused neighbors to be without running water for a day. Residents at the Hidden Lakes Apartment Complex off Midland Park Road said they resorted to using bottled water to flush their toilets. They said the water went out at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
wpde.com
Dog loses leg to bone cancer, becomes inspiration for patients at MUSC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Bringing joy to hospital rooms is the mission of MUSC's pet therapy program. Wilbur, one of the newest pet therapy dogs, may have three legs. But that doesn't stop him from making an impact. “Last year, he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, which is bone cancer,"...
wpde.com
Georgetown holds special election to fill council seat
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Georgetown held a special election Tuesday. The election was to fill the council seat vacated by Al Joseph. The two candidates on the ballot are Republican Kelley Ray Johnson and Democrat Tamika Williams Obeng. Tamika Williams Obeng won the race, according to...
NCPD: Woman arrested for assaulting hotel employee, brief car chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police arrested a woman after a reported assault incident at a Hawthorn Suites on Tuesday. NCPD officers responded to Hawthorn Suites on Northwoods Boulevard after reports of a customer assaulting the hotel’s front desk manager. Police arrived at the location and saw the suspect’s Kia Soul drive over […]
