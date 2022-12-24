ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

wpde.com

Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud rescued by Charleston officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal control officer in Charleston recently saved a Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud. Courtney Bayles responded to a call saying the bird was in distress, according to police. She then had to complete a pluff mud dive rescue. The Blue Heron was safely...
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Family displaced by fire on Stratton Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to a Monday afternoon fire on Stratton Drive. According to Charleston County Dispatch, the call came in around 2:15 p.m. for a structure fire in a single-story home. The fire was out and crews prepared to clear...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston (almost) named friendliest city in the U.S.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is known for its southern hospitality and charm – so it comes as no surprise to find the Holy City atop Condé Nast Traveler’s list of the friendliest cities in the United States. The December 20 ranking is part of the travel magazine’s “Readers’ Choice Awards,” and those who live […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Joint Base Charleston participates in Operation Toy Drop

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WCBD) – Airmen and women assigned to Joint Base Charleston recently participated in the Randy Older Memorial Operation Toy drop 2.0. The exercise brings together units from around the world for a training event and a chance to give back to the community. In addition to...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is just weeks away from the popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group opening its new location. TopGolf first announced in June of 2021 that they would be opening a 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston. TopGolf is set to be near Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, right behind the Panera.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

This South Carolina Restaurant Has Been Open Since Before World War II

Isn’t crazy when you think about how long some restaurants have been open? From family restaurants open for generations to popular chains open for years and years. We enjoy some great food throughout the Carolinas, but we sometimes are not sure how long some places have been open. Guess what? One South Carolina restaurant has been open since before World War II. How wild is that? I am from South Carolina and have seen this restaurant, but had no clue how long it has been open.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown street reopens after deputies conduct search

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a street it temporarily shut down while their officers executed a search warrant has reopened. Deputies said their Narcotics Unit and SWAT Teams were conducting the search in the 200 block of Cleland Street at approximately 9 a.m. and had blocked off that portion of the street during the search.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop coming to West Ashley, SC in January 2023

Hugh-Baby’s Charleston will mark Martin’s second Lowcountry restaurant, following the 2019 opening of Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island. Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-born burger and barbecue spot, is coming to the Charleston area in January 2023. That’s according to a...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Winter giveaway happening Monday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center in North Charleston will distribute hot meals and winter clothes on Monday. Louis Smith with the Community Resource Center says the goal of the event is to aid the homeless community during the Holiday season’s low temps. Community members will have the opportunity to navigate various […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Officials: Water main break causes outage for N. Charleston buildings

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water is flowing again at dozens of North Charleston buildings after a water main break caused neighbors to be without running water for a day. Residents at the Hidden Lakes Apartment Complex off Midland Park Road said they resorted to using bottled water to flush their toilets. They said the water went out at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Georgetown holds special election to fill council seat

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Georgetown held a special election Tuesday. The election was to fill the council seat vacated by Al Joseph. The two candidates on the ballot are Republican Kelley Ray Johnson and Democrat Tamika Williams Obeng. Tamika Williams Obeng won the race, according to...
GEORGETOWN, SC

