Hawaii State

Gov. Laura Kelly bans TikTok from state-owned devices

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday signed Executive Order No. 22-10, which bans the use of the social media platform TikTok on all state-owned devices for Kansas executive branch agencies, boards, and commissions and their respective employees, and prohibits access on the state network. You can view the Executive Order here.
KANSAS STATE
Warmer weather not enough to keep nationwide travel woes out of Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While Kansas is thawing out after a recent blast of winter weather, holiday travel is taking a major blow from storms that caused extensive problems across the U.S. The weather played a role in a disastrous scenario for Southwest Airlines which had to cancel a majority of its flights. Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is among the travel hubs at which disruptions are grounding some travelers, keeping them from moving on to their destinations.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas community helps make ‘Christmas miracle’ reality for Army serviceman, dog

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a long week for an Army servicemen in Kansas before the improbable happened just in time for Christmas. The search and eventual discovery of a dog named Hunter was a story that pulled on heartstrings. Hunter disappeared during a Dec. 17 hunting trip in central Kansas. What many deem “a Christmas miracle” happened on Christmas Eve with news that Hunter was found safe.
KANSAS STATE
Windy but warm in Wichita area Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we are starting off cool this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but a nice warm up this afternoon is in store for everyone with afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy with gusty southerly winds in central/eastern Kansas at 10-25 mph with gusts of 30-40. Late tonight after midnight in Western Kansas, a rain/snow mix will track in from eastern Colorado along a cold front. We should see a change over to mostly all snow Thursday morning, especially for NW Kansas where 1-3′' of snow will be possible into Thursday afternoon. Snow should begin tapering off by 5 p.m. Eastern Kansas will remain dry, but breezy.
WICHITA, KS
Nifty Nut House has the holiday spirit

The recent cold snap created a problem for many homes and businesses throughout the state.
KANSAS STATE
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
SALINA, KS
After an Army serviceman’s dog ran off during a hunting trip in southern Kansas earlier this month, the owner received a phone call he’d been praying for.

KANSAS STATE
Changing winds; changing temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a windy and colder day, get ready to see a much milder afternoon coming up on Tuesday as the wind changes direction and most of the area sees highs getting back above average. On the backside of high pressure, south winds will kick in for...
KANSAS STATE
Weather Alert - snow on the way to northwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A round of winter weather will hit northwest Kansas Thursday with accumulations of snow and some impact on road conditions throughout the day. It’s not going to be a blizzard, but snow accumulations of around 3-5 inches for Goodland and Colby can be expected with a light northwest breeze. Elsewhere in northwest Kansas, amounts will be light and under 2 inches by the time the snow tapers off mid-late afternoon. There may be a rain/snow mix for southwest Kansas too, but snow will not be accumulating there.
KANSAS STATE
2023 brings about 190 new laws in Illinois

Beltone West hearing specialist Dustin McMinn is in the studio to show us how to keep children's ears safe from those noisy Christmas toys.
ILLINOIS STATE

