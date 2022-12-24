WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we are starting off cool this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but a nice warm up this afternoon is in store for everyone with afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy with gusty southerly winds in central/eastern Kansas at 10-25 mph with gusts of 30-40. Late tonight after midnight in Western Kansas, a rain/snow mix will track in from eastern Colorado along a cold front. We should see a change over to mostly all snow Thursday morning, especially for NW Kansas where 1-3′' of snow will be possible into Thursday afternoon. Snow should begin tapering off by 5 p.m. Eastern Kansas will remain dry, but breezy.

WICHITA, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO