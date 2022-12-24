Census: Texas leads U.S. with largest population gains, Florida leads with fastest population growth

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to improve and modify parts of U.S. Route 54 in 2024, it announced in a news release Wednesday. Plans include widening U.S. Route 54 to six lanes from the Roy Blunt Bridge to the U.S. Route 63/Missouri Route 94 interchange, widening the Roy Blunt Bridge on U.S. Route 54, and general road rehabilitation at the Route W bridge over U.S. Route 54 and the interchange bridges at U.S. Route 63 and Missouri Route 94.

