Census: Texas leads U.S. with largest population gains, Florida leads with fastest population growth

Missouri asks consumers for help to gain share of $42B for broadband
(The Center Square) – Missourians are being encouraged to correct an FCC map showing broadband internet service by Jan. 13, 2023, to ensure the state gets its share of $42 billion in federal funding. The Department of Economic Development’s Office of Broadband estimates approximately $2.5 billion in federal funds...
Nearly 302,000 apprehended, gotaways reported in California in FY22
(The Center Square) – At least 301,707 people were apprehended or evaded law enforcement after illegally entering California in fiscal 2022, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Center Square from a Border Patrol agent. This is out of a record 3.3 million illegal entries...
MoDOT announces plans to widen U.S. Route 54 in 2024
The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to improve and modify parts of U.S. Route 54 in 2024, it announced in a news release Wednesday. Plans include widening U.S. Route 54 to six lanes from the Roy Blunt Bridge to the U.S. Route 63/Missouri Route 94 interchange, widening the Roy Blunt Bridge on U.S. Route 54, and general road rehabilitation at the Route W bridge over U.S. Route 54 and the interchange bridges at U.S. Route 63 and Missouri Route 94.
Report: California is one of the least charitable states despite being one of wealthiest
(The Center Square) - It turns out that California is one of the least charitable states in the union. When it comes to charitability, California ranks near the bottom among the 50 states, according to the World Giving Index created by WalletHub.
State climatologist retiring after a long career tracking Missouri weather
Every morning, even on weekends and holidays, Pat Guinan grabs a coffee and opens his laptop to weather data from stations across Missouri. Readings from the network of 40 connected weather stations — known as the Missouri Mesonet — help provide climate data used by scientists, government agencies, the public and others around the globe.
Planned Parenthood wins court fight over Missouri Medicaid reimbursements
JEFFERSON CITY — Planned Parenthood declared victory on Wednesday after a Cole County judge dumped the state’s attempt to block the group from receiving Medicaid reimbursement payments. While the state’s Medicaid program doesn’t reimburse for abortions, Planned Parenthood did seek reimbursements for other medical procedures. The group said...
New year brings lower income taxes to Missourians
JEFFERSON CITY — State government will take less out of Missourians’ paychecks beginning Jan. 1 as part of an election-year income tax cut approved by lawmakers and Gov. Mike Parson in October. The move, which comes as robust, post-pandemic revenue levels are predicted to begin slowing, will reduce...
Missouri GOP renews push to limit transgender athlete participation in school sports
There have been more bills prefiled for Missouri’s 2023 legislative session regarding transgender athletes than there are transgender athletes currently competing according to their identity in public schools. Republican lawmakers in both the House and Senate have combined to file 10 bills seeking to restrict the ability of transgender...
St. Louis County judge stepping down for job with new attorney general
JEFFERSON CITY — A St. Louis County judge is stepping down to become a top aide to newly appointed Attorney General Andrew Bailey. William Corrigan, who was appointed to a circuit judge post two years ago by Gov. Mike Parson, will serve as deputy attorney general in the office, which is undergoing a retooling amid the departure of current Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Liberty North edges Lee's Summit in Jewell tournament opener
LIBERTY — Liberty North earned a hard-fought win in the opening round of the William Jewell Holiday Tournament Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Eagles (6-2) defeated Lee’s Summit 45-41. It was the first game in a week for the Eagles as they tried to shake off some holiday rust. In the first quarter, Liberty North’s defense looked stout as they forced the Tigers into tough shots.
