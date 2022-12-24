Seven people have died as a result of blizzard conditions in Western New York

On Sunday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported four more people had died as a result of blizzard conditions in Western New York overnight, bringing the total number of deaths to seven.

During his 8 a.m. update on Saturday, Poloncarz reported two people in the Town of Cheektowaga died because first responders were unable to get to them in medical emergencies.

According to Poloncarz, in both separate incidents, the victims were not stranded on roadways but had suffered medical emergencies at home.

The Cheektowaga Police Department reported its officers worked overnight to rescue stranded drivers.

Later Saturday, the City of Buffalo reported a person had been found dead near the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Bailey Avenue.

During Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's Christmas morning update, he reported four people had died overnight. Details as to where they were found and how they died could not be provided, however Poloncarz said victims had been found in cars and on streets.