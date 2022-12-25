Sports Insider: Look ahead to year’s big stories | ePaper: Peach Bowl Extra

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ring in the new year with Sports Insider’s look ahead at some of the biggest sports stories expected in 2023 as well as a look back at what made 2022 such a standout year for sports fans everywhere — from the Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves to the World Cup, turmoil in professional golf and more!

In this week’s 50-page digital magazine, you also can find tips if you resolve to resume a running routine (hint: it might not be as grueling as you might think after taking time off).

Also get a look at some of the ways NFL player must forge on despite high levels of pain, as the long season brings mind-over-matter challenges as well as injuries.

Plus: The reasons Pele stood out not only as one of the greats of the soccer world but one of the most notable athletes in any sport; the reasons Jeanie Buss has been drawn into a mission of lifting women’s pro wrestling to new heights; why a big-league pitcher has taken on the cause of cleaning up beaches in the Dominican Republic; the reasons many fans want to see Reggie Bush regain his Heisman Trophy — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Read the Sunday ePaper

The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more sports coverage in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

It was a nail-biter. A dramatic finish. The kind of game that keeps you pacing for hours.

Want to relive every minute of Saturday’s thrilling finish?

Credit: AJC

Our journalists have been working throughout the night to provide the most extensive coverage of the Peach Bowl. You’ll find a 20-page Peach Bowl Extra.

Inside this morning’s ePaper, you’ll find exclusive analysis from AJC columnists Mark Bradley and Michael Cunningham; dozens of photographs immortalizing the game’s biggest moments; and interactive game stats and a full recap of every play.

Let’s not forget about the Fiesta Bowl — another game that will be considered an all-time classic.

Credit: AJC

As an added bonus, we’ll examine some of the key plays behind TCU’s stunning victory over Michigan earlier in the day.

There’s all of this — plus so much more. Only in Sunday’s ePaper from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate .

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC .

