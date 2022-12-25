ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Hell freezes over during US bomb cyclone

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5hNZ_0ju8ftT700

A ‘ bomb cyclone ’ is sweeping the US this winter.

Over 200 million people are under a weather warning or advistory as temperatures drop to -45C and below in some of the worst affected places.

The storm is so brutal that even Hell, a town in Michigan , froze over as several cities report the weather being the coldest since records began.

Across the US, officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm.

At least three people died in the Buffalo area, including two who suffered medical emergencies in their homes and could not be saved because emergency crews were unable to reach them amid historic blizzard conditions.

Deep snow, single-digit temperatures and day-old power outages sent Buffalo residents scrambling on Saturday to get out of their houses to anywhere that had heat.

Forecasters said 28 inches (71 centimetres) of snow accumulated as of Saturday in Buffalo. Last month, areas just south of the city saw a record six feet of snow (about 1.8 metres) from a single storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CfI0G_0ju8ftT700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kz7sq_0ju8ftT700

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the Buffalo Niagara International Airport would be closed through Monday morning and almost every fire truck in the city was stranded in the snow.

“No matter how many emergency vehicles we have, they cannot get through the conditions as we speak,” Ms Hochul said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U89tx_0ju8ftT700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axZSY_0ju8ftT700

Blinding blizzards, freezing rain and frigid cold also knocked out power in places from Maine to Seattle, while a major electricity grid operator warned the 65 million people it serves across the eastern US that rolling blackouts might be required.

Forecasters said a bomb cyclone - when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm - had developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AccuWeather

Ice castles emerge from Buffalo blizzard

An intense freezing spray transformed lakefront buildings into icy fortresses as a powerful bomb cyclone blasted western New York in the days before Christmas. A spectacular phenomenon was showcased along the shores of Lake Erie over the weekend as a blizzard with howling winds and extreme cold impacted the area.
HAMBURG, NY
The Associated Press

Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo’s snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York’s deadliest storm in at least two generations. Even as suburban roads and most major highways in the area reopened, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned that police would be stationed at entrances to Buffalo and at major intersections because some drivers were flouting a ban on driving within New York’s second-most populous city. More than 30 people are reported to have died in the region, officials said, including seven storm-related deaths announced Tuesday by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s office. The toll surpasses that of the historic Blizzard of 1977, blamed for killing as many as 29 people in an area known for harsh winter weather. Greg Monett turned to social media to beg for help shoveling a 6-foot (1.8-meter) pile of snow from the end of his Buffalo driveway so he could get dialysis treatment Tuesday.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hill

12 dead in Buffalo after massive winter storm

Twelve people have died in Buffalo, N.Y., as a result of a strong winter storm known as a bomb cyclone that has developed in the Great Lakes region, officials there said.  Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted on Sunday evening that the death toll had risen to 12 after discovering five additional storm-related fatalities “Our…
BUFFALO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Death count rises from ‘devastating’ Buffalo snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of seventeen people have died from the snowstorm in Buffalo that came with freezing temperatures and high winds, which Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has described as “devastating.” Some deaths were caused by “emergency situations,” such as heart attacks, while others died in stranded vehicles or on the street, […]
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Buffalo man found frozen on street during historic winter storm

A Buffalo man was found frozen to death on his 56th birthday during the historic winter storm which pummeled the region Christmas Eve, his family said. Relatives identified William Clay as the person found lying face down in the snow at Bailey and Kensington avenues in Eerie County. Disturbing video of the frozen body began to circulate online after it was discovered early Saturday morning, WGRV reported. City officials later confirmed that it was the third death in the county during the monster snowstorm. Buffalo Police have not yet officially released the identity and could not share further details when contacted by...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Winter storm death toll climbs to 25 in Erie County

Erie County remains paralyzed on Monday from a massive winter storm that brought up to 4 feet of snow. County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that in addition to 13 confirmed deaths on Sunday, the Erie County Department of Health Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed an additional 12 deaths, bringing the total for the blizzard to 25 deaths countywide. The National Weather Service says Erie County remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 pm Tuesday. Lake effect snow will produce additional accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The New York State Thruway remains closed in both directions from Exit 46 to the Pennsylvania state line. As of 7 am Monday, a driving ban is still in effect for the cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna and the towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga, Clarence, Evans, Hamburg, Orchard Park and West Seneca. It has been lifted for all other towns in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Popculture

CNN Reporter 'Disappears' While Covering Intense Snow On-Camera

CNN's Polo Sandoval was sent into the heart of Buffalo to cover the extreme winter weather hitting the area. If you've seen The Empire Strikes Back at least once in your life, you're aware of Luke Skywalker attempting to hike his way back to the rebel base on Hoth. Sandoval's on-the-spot reporting is the closest imitation of the moment, marching out of the whiteout to give viewers a taste of Buffalo's weather.
BUFFALO, NY
TMZ.com

News Anchor 'Disappears' On Camera In Severe Weather Whiteout In Buffalo

The winter weather this year is no joke, and visibility is getting severely worse in places with extreme conditions ... which is exactly how this reporter seemingly appeared out of nowhere due to an insane whiteout. CNN's Polo Sandoval performed his reappearing trick Friday in Buffalo, NY, as he showed...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Second WNY golf dome collapses in storm

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New photos and videos show that a second golf dome in Western New York has collapsed as a result of this weekend’s blizzard. The Town of Tonawanda said Sunday night that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome on Brompton Road in Tonawanda collapsed. The dome in Tonawanda is the second area golf […]
TONAWANDA, NY
AccuWeather

Mega lake-effect blizzard may end up as Buffalo's worst ever

One month after a prolific lake-effect snow event brought Buffalo and surrounding areas to a standstill, yet another round will hit over the holiday weekend, and AccuWeather experts say the blizzard will be every bit as severe. The same powerful storm that brought blizzard conditions and severe cold to a...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Lakeshore houses in Crystal Beach are completely covered in ice

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Houses along the shore of Lake Erie in Crystal Beach, Ontario, are completely covered in ice. This is a result of freezing spray coming from those massive waves that Western New York has seen all weekend. 2 On Your Side received pictures and video are from a viewer who lives in a housing complex that has been covered with ice, and officials there are hoping for a thaw soon.
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

The Independent

998K+
Followers
320K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy