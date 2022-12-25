ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Faithful reflect on meaning of Christmas at St. Patrick's Cathedral

By Hannah Kliger
CBS New York
 3 days ago

NEW YORK - As people woke up Christmas Day , worshipers from all over the world had already come to St. Patrick's Cathedral for Christmas Day Mass.

It was a frigid morning, but that didn't stop faithful worshipers from coming to Christmas Day Mass, the first of which started at 7 a.m.

CBS2's Hannah Kliger spoke with tourists from Europe and Australia as well as locals from New York City, all of whom say it was important for them to be at the iconic location to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Around 100 parishioners piled into the pews, braving the cold to spend the early hours of the holiday in prayer. There's Mass scheduled almost every hour Christmas morning, so the Cathedral is expected to get busier and busier as the day goes on.

Kliger spoke to worshipers who came even before sunrise, including one man who brought his family from Sydney. He told Kliger what's on his mind this Christmas Day as he goes in for prayer.

"The importance of family, the love that we share for each other, just making sure we are faithful and grateful for what we have and not taking things for granted, even though its really really cold. We have to share that spirit of Christmas and it cant really be done without celebrating Mass," Tom Rodriguez said.

As is tradition, hundreds came out at midnight for Mass at St. Patrick's as well, a New York City Christmas tradition since 1897.

More services are scheduled throughout the day, including one at 10:15 a.m. which is going to be livestreamed for those who can't attend in person.

