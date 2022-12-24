ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, CT

Police logs ― Dec. 28, 2022

Lake Spears, 30, of Ledyard, was charged Monday in North Stonington with violation of a protective order. Sebastian Walsh, 31, of Plainfield, was charged Saturday in North Stonington with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Stonington. Marcus D. Burrell, 53, of 129 Farmholme Road was charged Tuesday with...
MONTVILLE, CT
Woman dies in Pawcatuck house fire

Dec. 28—STONINGTON — A woman was found dead Wednesday morning during the search of a Pawcatuck home that had caught fire, fire officials said. Firefighters said she was found inside the single-family home at 19 Moss St., where the kitchen had caught fire. Police said they did not plan to release the name of the deceased woman until Thursday.
STONINGTON, CT

