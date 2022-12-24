Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Hurley vents her fury at British Airways after being 'stranded with no food and water' for 12 hours
British actress Elizabeth Hurley vented her frustration on Twitter after being stranded "without food or water" at the airport in Antigua when her British Airways flight was delayed 20 hours.
United Airlines flight to Newark delayed after overhead compartment leaks
And you thought your holiday travel was bad. A delayed United Airlines flight to Newark landed in the early morning Christmas Eve, only for passengers to wait at least another hour on the tarmac as the plane’s overhead compartment began leaking. “UA1125 delayed 4 hours and landed at 3AM in Newark just to be trapped on the tarmac for another hour. It is now 4:15AM. When do we get to leave this nightmare?!” tweeted @orangelimelime, sharing a video of liquid dripping from the overhead compartment onto their neighboring seat. The pressure has cranked up on already-stressful holiday travels this year as a bomb cyclone slammed a huge part of the country. Heavy snow, wind and ice continues to pummel multiple states, causing more than 13,590 flights to be delayed through early Dec. 24, while 7,697 were cancelled between Friday and Monday, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware The turbulence from the insane weather was so bad on an American Airlines flight to Philadelphia that passengers were vomiting after they landed.
Jetstar flight to Bali forced to make U-turn after last-minute plane swap ‘miscommunication’
A Jetstar flight from Melbourne to Bali was forced to make a U-turn more than four hours into the flight and divert back to Melbourne after it was denied approval to land in Indonesia. The budget carrier has blamed a “miscommunication” with the local regulator in Indonesia after the flight...
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’
Flight attendants of Delta Airlines threaten a wheelchair passenger that TSA (Transportation Security Administration) will deboard him off the plane with guns. Cory Lee, an award-winning travel blogger, was looking forward to deplaning after a long flight from Santiago, Chile, to Atlanta, Georgia on November 13th.
American Airlines flight carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Moderate turbulence" left several passengers sick on a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines officials confirmed with CBS Philadelphia. Crews from the Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to PHL for the flight's arrival to check on the passengers who reported being ill and vomiting. "The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
FodorsTravel
How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant
What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
Airport baggage handlers fired over shocking footage: ‘Unacceptable behavior’
Two baggage handlers have been sacked after an urgent probe into shocking footage which showed them mishandling luggage at Melbourne Airport. The footage, which went viral online, showed the handlers throwing, kicking, and slamming passengers’ luggage onto a conveyor belt. Some bags were thrown so hard that they fell off the belt. One man was shown laughing while another man lifted a bag above his head, hurling it down towards the belt with force. On Thursday, Qantas contractor Swissport, responsible for ground handling at Melbourne Airport, confirmed that two employees had been fired. “An urgent investigation was undertaken into the recent behavior of two team members...
This map shows which airports in the US are the worst to fly out of right now
Atlanta and Denver's airports are seeing some of the most delays as a storm upends Christmas travel, according to FlightAware.
BBC
Plane crashed in Fife after cockpit burst open mid-flight
A light aircraft crashed in a field in Fife after its cockpit burst open mid-flight, according to an investigation into the accident. An air crash report said the 70-year-old pilot heard "an almighty bang and a blast of air struck him, blowing off his headset". The man experienced "significant handling...
ZDNet
8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance
I often wonder about companies and the ideas they have. Do they always think them through? Do they feel pressured by internal or external forces, of the social or political kind?. And how do customers truly react when a company thrusts an idea upon them, especially an idea the company...
'I Work on a Cruise Ship at Christmas, This is What Happens Behind the Scenes'
In an original essay, Saurabh Vaishampayan tells Newsweek what it's like to work on a cruise ship at Christmas.
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report
Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
Both Pilots fell 'ASLEEP' during the flight at FL-7,000 feet
An airline's pilots fell asleep during the flight and overshot the runway. According to the Aviation Herald, The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 was en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa when the pilots fell asleep, and the aircraft continued past the top of the descent.
travelnoire.com
These Are The Top 10 Most Stressful Airports In The U.S.
Airports can be hectic, uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating but which are the most stressful airports in the U.S.?. A recent study revealed the absolute most stressful airports in the U.S. This list highlights which airports to avoid to keep stress levels down, but mostly, it reveals how travelers feel about the flight process in general. The list proves that ‘stress’ comes in the form of rude airport staff, super busy airports, uncomfortable environments and more.
Passenger Shocked To Find Flight Attendant Daughter Working on Her Flight
The video has been watched by more than 206,000 people, one user said: "She must have been so proud so sweet to see this."
3 Things Royal Caribbean Passengers Will Not Like in 2023
Since it returned to sailing in July 2021 after a roughly 16-month shutdown, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has focused mostly on two things -- getting people on board and returning operations to normal as quickly as was safely possible. It has been incredibly successful with both...
Flight attendant tells passenger she's 'not his servant' during heated argument
A flight attendant put a rude passenger on blast as she told him she wasn't his servant during a heated argument mid-flight. IndiGo flight 6E 12 jetted off from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December, but some passengers ended up having to be put in their place by a member of the cabin crew.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
