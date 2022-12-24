Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Breaks 2 Historic Records In One Week: Here's What Happened
Taylor Swift's newest album, "Midnights," was the biggest album to debut this year. Just from its debut week alone, the album has broken so many records already - from sales, streaming placements, chart records, and even Vinyl purchases - the album has dominated. "Midnights" is Taylor Swift's 10th studio album....
Grammy Awards 2023 Predictions: Beyonce vs Adele or Taylor vs Lizzo?
The 2023 Grammy Awards is fast approaching, and with the nominees for all the categories already announced, fans can't help but wonder who will win in the Big 4 categories. In the past few years, the Big 4 has been the most-anticipated category in the annual ceremony that everyone is talking about on social media.
Celine Dion Reveals Heartfelt Christmas Wish to Fans After Worrying Diagnosis
Celine Dion spread the love this Christmas despite her health battles. Following the revelation that she suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome, Dion returned to social media with a new Christmas post. The singer uploaded a video message dedicated to her fans to mark the Holiday season. She offered the message both in English and French.
Piers Morgan Twitter Hacked: Ed Sheeran, Queen Elizabeth, and More Targeted
British writer and producer Piers Morgan was the victim of an unidentified hacker, who took over his Twitter account to spew some pretty nasty and mean things about some of the world's most prominent public figures. On Dec. 27, Ed Sheeran, Queen Elizabeth II, and Andrew Tate and many others...
How Whitney Houston Reacted to Her 1st and Only Meeting With Elvis Presley Revealed
Whitney Houston and Elvis Presley only met once, but the female singer said it led them to have a special family connection. With the release of the biopic "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody," Houston's relationship with other artists also took over the spotlight. Among those connections, fans particularly looked back at the time she and Presley met.
Cher, Kelly Clarkson Poke Fun at Willie Nelson's "Terrible Old Bus": 'Smells Exactly Like Marijuana!'
Cher took a trip down memory lane when she came on the "Kelly Clarkson Show" on Dec. 26, and let's just say it was a hilarious story. The 70s was a time to be alive: music was booming and the fun never ended-or at least that's what it felt like to be in Willie Nelson's tour bus.
Zach Bryan Blatantly Names New Album ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’ Amid Company’s Controversies
Ticketmaster is in hot water again after their issues over the past few months as country singer Zach Brown blatantly takes aim against the company on his new live album and the internet is sharing their reaction about his recent move. According to ABC 11, the country star released an...
Daddy Yankee Net Worth 2022: How Much Did Rapper Earn Before Retirement?
The rise of Latin music in recent years can be attributed to many different artists throughout the years, but one of the Latin artists many will remember is Daddy Yankee, the genius behind the viral hit "Gasolina" and "Despacito." It's an end of an era because Daddy Yankee is officially...
Richie Faulkner Shares Judas Priest's Songs He Loves To Perform — 'The Sentinel,' 'Painkiller,' & More
Richie Faulkner revealed all the Judas Priest's songs he loves to perform. Although Judas Priest has been around since 1969, Faulkner was not the metal band member not until 2011, when he replaced the original member, K.K. Downing. He was recommended by guitarist Pete Friesen, his friend who he previously worked with in Metalworks.
Kanye West Makes Kim Kardashian Struggle to Date Somone New: What Did the Rapper Do?
Following her controversial divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is currently in the dating pool, waiting for someone to love her again. However, in a recent revelation, it would seem like Kim is facing difficulty in this matter because of the current predicament that his ex-husband is in. In the...
Maxi Jazz Net Worth 2022: How Much Did the Faithless Singer Earn Before His Death?
Maxi Jazz's real passion and love is music, in fact, he dedicated most of his life to it. Even when things seemed bleak for his music career, he managed to pull himself together and get back on track. The former Faithless frontman has deep roots in music spanning back to...
Why Is Jay Z Involved in Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion Legal Drama?
In the past few weeks, many have witnessed the highly-publicized trial of Canadian rapper Tory Lanez against Houston superstar Megan Thee Stallion after the latter alleged that she was shot by the former on foot in 2020. With all the pieces of evidence presented, it was ruled by a Los...
Usher Shuts Down Who's Better Debate: G Herbo Claims R&B Icon Can't Beat Him?
Do you think anyone could outsing Usher's songs other than himself?. Well, G Herbo begs to differ. In an Instagram post he shared recently, the Chicago rapper was one not to hold back on his thoughts that he's a better singer than the "DJ Got Us Falling In Love Again" hitmaker.
Ozzy Osbourne Dead? New TikTok Trend is 'Killing' Musicians For KIDS' Entertainment
Music fans, particularly elderly ones, here's a public service announcement: don't trust everything your kids say about your favorite music artists. They may be deliberately killing them for their amusement, at your expense of course. There's a new trend on TikTok called #fakecelebritydeath, which has 16 million views so far.
Finneas Speaks Up About Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford's 10-Year Age Gap
Finneas defended his sister, Billie Eilish, and her relationship with Jesse Rutherford. The buzz started when fans slammed the 31-year-old "The Neighbourhood" frontman and 20-year-old Eilish after confirming their relationship at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022. The surprising move came after the couple went Instagram official before the event. At that time, they sparked issues again as the two wore costumes that poked fun at their age gap - with Eilish dressing up as a baby and Rutherford as an old man.
Selena Quintanilla Remembered: Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute To Iconic Star She Played 25 Years Ago
Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Selena Quintanilla 25 years after portraying her in a movie and making her a household figure. On Monday, the 53-year-old celebrity, who recently discussed her difficult background, was spotted wearing a Selena T-shirt while shopping with her family at Cost Plus World Market. Her Selena...
Happy Birthday Hayley Williams: 5 Facts You Didn't Know About the Paramore Star!
Is celebrating her 34th birthday today. The iconic pop-punk/alt-rock singer's sound has defined a generation. From the unforgettable, fast moving "Misery Business" to the songs that make us immediately think of the Twilight love triangle, Hayley Williams has really added her own special flavor to the music world. As is...
Lizzo Reacts to Flutist Icon James Galway's Surprise Personal Message to Her [Watch]
Lizzo just got a fangirl-worthy moment as a certified "band geek," when her childhood idol wished her a Merry Christmas and proclaimed that he is her "number one fan." One of the "Truth Hurts" singer's idols from childhood up until adulthood, James Galway, sent a personal message to Lizzo, playing "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" with the flute.
Lily Collins Rejected Repeatedly Before Landing Netflix Show: Is Phil Collins the Reason?
She currently stars in one of the most popular shows on Netflix. However, Lily Collins has stated that she was rejected for many roles at the beginning of her acting career. Being Phil Collins' daughter - this could have been one way for her to get jobs - but she was not able to.
Kendrick Lamar Net Worth 2022: Kdot Hailed 'Greatest Rapper Of His Generation'
Kendrick Lamar gave his fans the ultimate treat this year when he released the highly-anticipated follow-up to his 2017 album "DAMN." His newest album, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppes," received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and from fans. The Guardian, The Independent, The Times, NME, and The Evening Standard...
