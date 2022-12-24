ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Breaks 2 Historic Records In One Week: Here's What Happened

Taylor Swift's newest album, "Midnights," was the biggest album to debut this year. Just from its debut week alone, the album has broken so many records already - from sales, streaming placements, chart records, and even Vinyl purchases - the album has dominated. "Midnights" is Taylor Swift's 10th studio album....
Grammy Awards 2023 Predictions: Beyonce vs Adele or Taylor vs Lizzo?

The 2023 Grammy Awards is fast approaching, and with the nominees for all the categories already announced, fans can't help but wonder who will win in the Big 4 categories. In the past few years, the Big 4 has been the most-anticipated category in the annual ceremony that everyone is talking about on social media.
Celine Dion Reveals Heartfelt Christmas Wish to Fans After Worrying Diagnosis

Celine Dion spread the love this Christmas despite her health battles. Following the revelation that she suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome, Dion returned to social media with a new Christmas post. The singer uploaded a video message dedicated to her fans to mark the Holiday season. She offered the message both in English and French.
Piers Morgan Twitter Hacked: Ed Sheeran, Queen Elizabeth, and More Targeted

British writer and producer Piers Morgan was the victim of an unidentified hacker, who took over his Twitter account to spew some pretty nasty and mean things about some of the world's most prominent public figures. On Dec. 27, Ed Sheeran, Queen Elizabeth II, and Andrew Tate and many others...
How Whitney Houston Reacted to Her 1st and Only Meeting With Elvis Presley Revealed

Whitney Houston and Elvis Presley only met once, but the female singer said it led them to have a special family connection. With the release of the biopic "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody," Houston's relationship with other artists also took over the spotlight. Among those connections, fans particularly looked back at the time she and Presley met.
Daddy Yankee Net Worth 2022: How Much Did Rapper Earn Before Retirement?

The rise of Latin music in recent years can be attributed to many different artists throughout the years, but one of the Latin artists many will remember is Daddy Yankee, the genius behind the viral hit "Gasolina" and "Despacito." It's an end of an era because Daddy Yankee is officially...
Kanye West Makes Kim Kardashian Struggle to Date Somone New: What Did the Rapper Do?

Following her controversial divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is currently in the dating pool, waiting for someone to love her again. However, in a recent revelation, it would seem like Kim is facing difficulty in this matter because of the current predicament that his ex-husband is in. In the...
Usher Shuts Down Who's Better Debate: G Herbo Claims R&B Icon Can't Beat Him?

Do you think anyone could outsing Usher's songs other than himself?. Well, G Herbo begs to differ. In an Instagram post he shared recently, the Chicago rapper was one not to hold back on his thoughts that he's a better singer than the "DJ Got Us Falling In Love Again" hitmaker.
Ozzy Osbourne Dead? New TikTok Trend is 'Killing' Musicians For KIDS' Entertainment

Music fans, particularly elderly ones, here's a public service announcement: don't trust everything your kids say about your favorite music artists. They may be deliberately killing them for their amusement, at your expense of course. There's a new trend on TikTok called #fakecelebritydeath, which has 16 million views so far.
Finneas Speaks Up About Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford's 10-Year Age Gap

Finneas defended his sister, Billie Eilish, and her relationship with Jesse Rutherford. The buzz started when fans slammed the 31-year-old "The Neighbourhood" frontman and 20-year-old Eilish after confirming their relationship at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022. The surprising move came after the couple went Instagram official before the event. At that time, they sparked issues again as the two wore costumes that poked fun at their age gap - with Eilish dressing up as a baby and Rutherford as an old man.
Happy Birthday Hayley Williams: 5 Facts You Didn't Know About the Paramore Star!

Is celebrating her 34th birthday today. The iconic pop-punk/alt-rock singer's sound has defined a generation. From the unforgettable, fast moving "Misery Business" to the songs that make us immediately think of the Twilight love triangle, Hayley Williams has really added her own special flavor to the music world. As is...
Lizzo Reacts to Flutist Icon James Galway's Surprise Personal Message to Her [Watch]

Lizzo just got a fangirl-worthy moment as a certified "band geek," when her childhood idol wished her a Merry Christmas and proclaimed that he is her "number one fan." One of the "Truth Hurts" singer's idols from childhood up until adulthood, James Galway, sent a personal message to Lizzo, playing "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" with the flute.
Kendrick Lamar Net Worth 2022: Kdot Hailed 'Greatest Rapper Of His Generation'

Kendrick Lamar gave his fans the ultimate treat this year when he released the highly-anticipated follow-up to his 2017 album "DAMN." His newest album, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppes," received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and from fans. The Guardian, The Independent, The Times, NME, and The Evening Standard...

