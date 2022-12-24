Finneas defended his sister, Billie Eilish, and her relationship with Jesse Rutherford. The buzz started when fans slammed the 31-year-old "The Neighbourhood" frontman and 20-year-old Eilish after confirming their relationship at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022. The surprising move came after the couple went Instagram official before the event. At that time, they sparked issues again as the two wore costumes that poked fun at their age gap - with Eilish dressing up as a baby and Rutherford as an old man.

