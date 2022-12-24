Read full article on original website
Jingle All The Time: Why Don't Christmas Carols Ever Get Old!
What is it about Christmas music that makes things so merry and bright?. Christmas Day was yesterday, but the Christmas season is far from over. The twelve days of Christmas have only just begun: a time to focus on the feelings of merriment, cheer, and love, spreading it to all. We have spent our time leading up to the special holiday listening to every Christmas song that we could, and we are sure to keep rocking out to them for as long as we can.
Celine Dion Reveals Heartfelt Christmas Wish to Fans After Worrying Diagnosis
Celine Dion spread the love this Christmas despite her health battles. Following the revelation that she suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome, Dion returned to social media with a new Christmas post. The singer uploaded a video message dedicated to her fans to mark the Holiday season. She offered the message both in English and French.
Mariah Carey's Most Controversial Song 'All I Want for Christmas' Breaks Record: 'I'm Jumping Up and Down!'
Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" is a crowd favorite. It's in every playlist and is currently reigning over the music charts, and thanks to all the streams, she just reached a career milestone!. In a recent Billboard charts update, the singer's iconic Christmas song reigned over the Billboard...
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
Cher, Kelly Clarkson Poke Fun at Willie Nelson's "Terrible Old Bus": 'Smells Exactly Like Marijuana!'
Cher took a trip down memory lane when she came on the "Kelly Clarkson Show" on Dec. 26, and let's just say it was a hilarious story. The 70s was a time to be alive: music was booming and the fun never ended-or at least that's what it felt like to be in Willie Nelson's tour bus.
Zayn Malik New Music 2023: Singer Finally Working on New Album?
Zayn Malik finally headed back to the recording studio and is currently working on his new album, which is expected to drop very soon. Pop Base surprised fans by sharing an obtained screenshot of an announcement: "Zayn is currently working on his highly anticipated fourth studio album." The announcement was...
Richie Faulkner Shares Judas Priest's Songs He Loves To Perform — 'The Sentinel,' 'Painkiller,' & More
Richie Faulkner revealed all the Judas Priest's songs he loves to perform. Although Judas Priest has been around since 1969, Faulkner was not the metal band member not until 2011, when he replaced the original member, K.K. Downing. He was recommended by guitarist Pete Friesen, his friend who he previously worked with in Metalworks.
Dylan Minette Now 2022: Age, Birthday, Net Worth, Girlfriend, The Wallows
For those who didn't know, Dylan Minette ventured into music way before he was known to be Clay Jensen in the sensational Netflix hit drama "13 Reasons Why." He has been in the music scene with his band, Feaver, and later the Narwhals, but later became Wallows. With his birthday...
Sam Fender Not Flattered With Bruce Springsteen Comparison: 'I Did Not Just Rip Him Off'
Sam Fender disapproves of comparisons to Bruce Springsteen. While a massive fan, he does not feel flattered to be deemed similar to the legend. Despite being a tremendous fan of The Boss, 73, the "'Getting Started" rocker has revealed that he is "not too fond on that label" to the Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.
Darren Hayes Regrets Savage Garden Past, Envious of Sam Smith's Freedom
Darren Hayes has referred to his previous record label as "controlling." The 50-year-old singer, who released two albums with Savage Garden and his first two solo LPs via Columbia Records, released his third album, "Homosexual,"" under his own Powdered Sugar label earlier this year. However, he believes his former employers...
Ed Helms says ‘The Hangover’ gave him too much fame: ‘Spinning out and panicking’
’The Office’ star Ed Helms said that starring in the 2009 mega-hit comedy movie ‘The Hangover’ sent him into another level of fame causing anxiety and turmoil.
Ozzy Osbourne Dead? New TikTok Trend is 'Killing' Musicians For KIDS' Entertainment
Music fans, particularly elderly ones, here's a public service announcement: don't trust everything your kids say about your favorite music artists. They may be deliberately killing them for their amusement, at your expense of course. There's a new trend on TikTok called #fakecelebritydeath, which has 16 million views so far.
Fall Out Boy New Album: Band Continues to Excite Fans With MORE Cryptic Teasers
It seems like a new album from Fall Out Boy will be released anytime soon as they finally uploaded content on their official YouTube channel to excite fans after months of teasing; when is it coming out?. According to 106.1 KISS FM, the punk rock band continued their mysterious-vibe teasers...
Lizzo Reacts to Flutist Icon James Galway's Surprise Personal Message to Her [Watch]
Lizzo just got a fangirl-worthy moment as a certified "band geek," when her childhood idol wished her a Merry Christmas and proclaimed that he is her "number one fan." One of the "Truth Hurts" singer's idols from childhood up until adulthood, James Galway, sent a personal message to Lizzo, playing "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" with the flute.
Happy Birthday Hayley Williams: 5 Facts You Didn't Know About the Paramore Star!
Is celebrating her 34th birthday today. The iconic pop-punk/alt-rock singer's sound has defined a generation. From the unforgettable, fast moving "Misery Business" to the songs that make us immediately think of the Twilight love triangle, Hayley Williams has really added her own special flavor to the music world. As is...
Jo Mersa Marley Dead: Bob Marley's Grandson Following His Footsteps? [Details]
Joseph Marley prefers to be referred to as Jo Mersa professionally. Although he did not really explain exactly why he decided to use a different name from his famous surname, one can only deduce that it might have something to do with his legacy and building his own image and career.
Mr. Big Reunion 2023: Eric Martin Finally Confirms Comeback After Months of Hinting
After four years of being inactive because of the death of their drummer Pat Torpey, Mr. Big is finally gearing up for a reunion comeback slated for 2023. Rumors about Mr. Big having a reunion comeback have been going on for some time now, thanks to Eric Martin hinting so much about it in recent months.
