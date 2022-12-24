What is it about Christmas music that makes things so merry and bright?. Christmas Day was yesterday, but the Christmas season is far from over. The twelve days of Christmas have only just begun: a time to focus on the feelings of merriment, cheer, and love, spreading it to all. We have spent our time leading up to the special holiday listening to every Christmas song that we could, and we are sure to keep rocking out to them for as long as we can.

