Woman killed in ‘heartbreaking’ Christmas Eve shooting at pub

By Aine Fox
 4 days ago

A shooting at a pub on Christmas Eve in which a woman was killed and a number of other people injured has been described as “heartbreaking”.

Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village at around 11.50pm on Saturday following reports of gunshots.

The force said a young woman was taken to hospital with a gunshot injury and was pronounced dead.

Three men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and a number of other people were also injured, police said.

A neighbour who heard shots said she assumed they were celebratory Christmas fireworks.

Jenny Hough, 77, told the PA news agency: “I heard the shots… I thought it was a firework actually, because it was nearly midnight.

“I just thought it was people celebrating midnight on Christmas Day.”

On waking to the news of a fatality and multiple injuries, Ms Hough said: “I couldn’t believe it. When I looked outside I thought ‘Oh crikey’. It’s a complete shock.

“My sister’s garden had been broken into. We suspect it was people trying to get out of the pub and trying to climb over the wall and into her garden to get out.”

Ms Hough said she had heard the pub had been “so crowded” that evening.

A spokesman for the Lighthouse pub said the shooting was “a tragedy beyond any words”.

In a statement, they said: “All our thoughts are with the friends and family of our customers and in particular our hearts go out to the family of our customer who has lost her life.”

Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle said the incident was “heartbreaking” and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

She tweeted: “This is heartbreaking news – My thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died & those who are injured. Anyone with any information please tell the police.”

The pub is “central” to the local community, the minister at a nearby church said.

It’s a shock. When we first heard the news this morning that there’d been a shooting in Wallasey, Wallasey Village is the last place you would think of

Church minister Jeffrey Hughes

Jeffrey Hughes, minister of the United Reformed Church in Wallasey Village, said news of the fatal shooting will have come as a shock to people in the area.

He told PA: “Wallasey Village is a fairly lively area, it’s a nice part of Wallasey, its a nice part of the north end of the Wirral.

“We’ve got a lot of young people, families in that area. The Lighthouse is central in that community.

“It’s a shock. When we first heard the news this morning that there’d been a shooting in Wallasey, Wallasey Village is the last place you would think of.”

He said trying to find words of hope in “such a terrible situation” is challenging and acknowledged that the Christmas morning service would now not be “as much a celebration as it was going to be”.

He said such violence “shows us that even though we celebrate Christmas, we’re still very far from those ideals (of peace) as a society”.

Wirral council leader Janette Williamson said the shooting was “nothing less than despicable”.

Detective Superintendent David McCaughrean said: “This investigation is in the very early stages and we understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that has happened just before Christmas Day in a busy venue full of young people.

“We have a number of officers at Wallasey Village who are carrying out extensive inquiries to understand exactly what has taken place and take immediate action.

“A woman has tragically lost her life at Christmas whilst several people are being treated in hospital and our thoughts and condolences are with the victim’s family.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village last night who witnessed the incident or has mobile or CCTV footage of what happened to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“We believe that the gunman left the pub car park in a dark-coloured vehicle – possibly a dark-coloured Mercedes – shortly after the shooting and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw this to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to direct message @MerPolCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1044 of Saturday 24 December.

The Lighthouse pub said it has given CCTV footage to the police.

A spokesman also said anyone who had Christmas Day bookings was being contacted and given a refund.

Voni Ansah
4d ago

condolences and prayers for family and loved ones in this young lady. may her soul rest in eternal peace. prayers of healing for the survivors. May Justice be served

The Independent

The Independent

