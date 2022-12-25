ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 Times People Tried To Get Cute And Were Absolutely Roasted For It, Like, To A Crisp

By Mike Spohr
 3 days ago

1. Whoever owns this Christmas tree:

u/AndresTheGiant / Via reddit.com

2. A) this guy, and B) his sweater:

u/Scaulbylausis / Via reddit.com

3. This guy whose real special power is getting burned:

u?ZombieAlternative834 / Via reddit.com

4. Toddlers everywhere, but especially in Poland:

u/LoneShark81 / Via reddit.com

5. Mr. "Nobody liked you":

u/illuminativeee / Via reddit.com
6. This disappointing offspring who absolutely roasted themself:

u/praaany / Via reddit.com

7. This Oscar the Slouch:

u/FrozenLlama / Via reddit.com

8. Officer Thomas:

u/negcap / Via reddit.com

9. This virus "expert":

uBashfulPublicist / Via reddit.com
10. Jake Paul:

u/zzz-kk / Via reddit.com

11. This person's son:

u/theathalax / Via reddit.com

12. Literally every single English person:

u/Mod_xd / Via reddit.com

13. This teacher and their class:

u/Shinigam_1 / Via reddit.com

14. This pizza restaurant:

u/vincentblk_ / Via reddit.com

15. Both of these Kevins:

u/thatkid4271 / Via reddit.com
16. This Lothari-no:

u/sera0sparrow / Via reddit.com

17. Whoever bought this sweater:

u/Θzbilasyon / Via reddit.com

18. This woman's husband:

u/theweirdposidenchild1 / Via reddit.com

19. And whoever the sad S.O.B. is who happened to be on the other end of this absolute direct hit:

u/filmgrainenthusiast / Via reddit.com

