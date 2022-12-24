Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Denise Anne Carter
Denise Anne Carter, age 52, of Leesburg, Florida, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born in Eustis, Florida and has been a lifelong resident of Central Florida. Among many things, Denise was a Banker, a quilter, a marathoner, and a member of the Dolly Parton Fan Club. Denise was vivacious and friendly with a knack for bringing people together and making new friends everywhere she went. But above all else, Denise was a caring and passionate mother to two children and five bonus children, and proud leader of the Nan’s Man Gang.
leesburg-news.com
Virginia Aileen Williams
Virginia Aileen “Ginger” Williams, 76, of Umatilla, FL, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2022, under the care of Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages. Virginia was born in Evansville, IN, on November 28, 1946, to her parents; Norman and Alice (McFarland) Nicely. Ginger was raised in Hopkinsville, KY...
leesburg-news.com
Suzanne R. Roberts
Suzanne Reule Roberts, 82, of Lake County Florida, departed for Heaven on December 25th, 2022, surrounded by the ones she loved. Suzanne was born in Lyons, New York, on June 1st, 1940, to her beloved parents, Frederick and Lucille Reule. Suzanne is preceded in death by her eldest son, Mark...
leesburg-news.com
Doris Lorraine Abbey
Doris Lorraine Abbey, 98, of Tavares, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she moved to Tavares in 1980 from Scarsdale, New York. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Abbey, Leesburg, FL; cousin, Walter Blenderman, North Plainfield, NJ.
leesburg-news.com
James David Gambrell
James David Gambrell, 54, of Eustis, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice, Tavares, FL. Jim was born on August 30, 1968, to Sharon (Gatch) Gambrell and the late James Dwight Gambrell, both of Eustis, FL. Jim is survived by his wife, Connie Gambrell of Grand Island, his mother, Sharon L. Gatch of Mount Dora, his sister, Ashleigh Shinn, Tavares, FL, his brother, Aaron J. Shinn of Chattanooga, TN, his step-son, Timothy Burcham, OH, and his uncle Carrol (Renelda) Gatch, and his uncle, John Gatch. Also survived by his cousins, Eugene (Sadie) Gatch, and Jane (Andrew) Bizier, and 5 nieces and 2 nephews. Jim was predeceased by his brother Stephen Craig Gambrell, and his cousin JR Gambrell.
leesburg-news.com
North Carolina woman arrested after battling cops at The Crazy Gator
A North Carolina woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly kicked a police officer at The Crazy Gator bar in Eustis. When Eustis police officers arrived at the bar they were told that 34-year-old Jessie Aaron Nelson of Four Oaks, N.C. had been causing a disturbance and loudly arguing with patrons. The owner wanted her trespassed from the bar.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg mother arrested after allegedly attacking daughter’s estranged boyfriend
A Leesburg woman was arrested Monday after allegedly striking a man who had been dating her daughter. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy had been dispatched to a residence located in the 34400 block of Lakeland Avenue regarding a battery. The deputy met with a man who said he had been helping a woman he described as his “ex-girlfriend” move her belongings when a car driven by 40-year-old Jessica Lee Guerry pulled up. He said Guerry jumped out of the car and approached him in a threatening manner. He told the deputy she hollered that she was going to “cut his throat,” according to the arrest report. She slapped his cell phone out of his hand and hit him in the face. She got back into her car and fled the scene. A witness to the attack confirmed the victim’s account.
leesburg-news.com
Christmas Day carjacking leads to Leesburg man’s arrest
An alleged carjacking early in the evening on Christmas Day led to the arrest of a Leesburg man in Fruitland Park. Fruitland Park officers were dispatched to the Trinity Assembly Church at 6:19 p.m. regarding the theft of a car. On the way to the church, an officer saw a blue Pontiac which had crashed into some blueberry bushes near the intersection of County Road 468 and Urick Street. The officer saw that the street sign was bent over and that a telephone pole was knocked in half with the top half still being held up by wires. After finding no one in the Pontiac, the officers went to the church, where they made contact with the owner of the Pontiac.
leesburg-news.com
Christmas party leads to overturned car and DUI arrest in Leesburg
A Christmas party led to car a crash and drunk driving arrest for a driver who overturned his car. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was patrolling U.S. Hwy. 27 on Friday near Dewey Robbins Road in Leesburg when he noticed a car parked on the northbound shoulder with a bumper hanging off the vehicle and debris which appeared to be from an accident. The trooper made contact with the driver of the damaged vehicle and saw a second vehicle which had overturned in a creek with one person trapped inside. The driver of the car parked on the side of the road told the trooper that he was rear ended by the car in the creek which had been moving at a high speed.
leesburg-news.com
80-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on Christmas Day in Leesburg
An 80-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed on Christmas Day in Leesburg. Gladys Lopez had been attempting to cross the road at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of State Road 44/Dixie Avenue and Euclid Avenue, according to the Leesburg Police Department. The preliminary investigation indicates Lopez was struck...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg Fire Rescue responds to two blazes over Christmas holiday
Leesburg Fire Rescue responded to two structure fires over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first incident was part of a mutual aid response in the Fruitland Park area. A mobile home was destroyed by flames in that incident. The second fire occurred at a home in the Bassville Park area.
