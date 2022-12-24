A Leesburg woman was arrested Monday after allegedly striking a man who had been dating her daughter. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy had been dispatched to a residence located in the 34400 block of Lakeland Avenue regarding a battery. The deputy met with a man who said he had been helping a woman he described as his “ex-girlfriend” move her belongings when a car driven by 40-year-old Jessica Lee Guerry pulled up. He said Guerry jumped out of the car and approached him in a threatening manner. He told the deputy she hollered that she was going to “cut his throat,” according to the arrest report. She slapped his cell phone out of his hand and hit him in the face. She got back into her car and fled the scene. A witness to the attack confirmed the victim’s account.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO