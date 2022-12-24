MINOT – The Minot region should see some relief this week from what has been one of the coldest December months in recorded history. Tuesday’s weather forecast calls for a high temperature in the mid-30s, quite a difference from a lengthy stretch of icy temperatures and bitter wind chills. Wednesday high is expected to be 31 degrees before dipping a bit Thursday into the mid-20s. Then, through New Year’s Day, the daytime high for the Minot area is expected to be about 20 degrees above zero.

