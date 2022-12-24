Read full article on original website
Related
mydakotan.com
Minot Businesses After Christmas
MINOT – Christmas season usually provides good sales for many local businesses. Some of those businesses at the mall and downtown spoke of how Christmas sales went, as well as how it’s going this week now that Christmas is over. Jennifer Ahmann, manager of Chico’s at Dakota Square...
mydakotan.com
Ice Fishing Access
MINOT – Record and near record snowfall in December has had an impact on a favorite winter activity – ice fishing. Deep snow, often drifted hard by strong winds, settles onto frozen lakes and makes both access for ice fishermen and traveling around a lake difficult to impossible.
mydakotan.com
Minot to Warm this Week
MINOT – The Minot region should see some relief this week from what has been one of the coldest December months in recorded history. Tuesday’s weather forecast calls for a high temperature in the mid-30s, quite a difference from a lengthy stretch of icy temperatures and bitter wind chills. Wednesday high is expected to be 31 degrees before dipping a bit Thursday into the mid-20s. Then, through New Year’s Day, the daytime high for the Minot area is expected to be about 20 degrees above zero.
mydakotan.com
Winter Camp for Kids
MINOT – Though this week is a holiday break from school for many kids, some are still learning new things. The Magic City Discovery Center put on a Winter Break Camp Tuesday and Wednesday for kids ages 5-11 at the Minot Municipal Auditorium. Myranda Brown, community outreach specialist, said...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Texas Hold‘em Championship holds its 15th tournament
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The games have begun at the North Dakota Texas Hold‘em Poker Championship and the prize is estimated to be $20,000. Sam Dickson, the 2008 champion who traveled from Canada, says he’s mediocre when it comes to reading people. ”I tend to try and guess...
New Town man starts fire and threatens staff at CHI St. Alexius
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 44-year-old New Town man has been arrested after starting multiple things on fire in a bathroom at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck and threatening staff with a pocket knife because he believed “Natives from Minneapolis” were there to harm him. According to an affidavit, the man, Joseph Conklin, locked himself […]
Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
KFYR-TV
Transmission issues left hundreds without power across several cities
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Transmission issues left the entire town of New Salem and Judson without power Sunday afternoon. At one point, more than 800 customers were in the dark in Morton, Mountrail and Williams County. Crews from several companies are working to restore remaining outages. Check with your provider...
Berthold police still looking for two attempted toy drive scammers
Schmidt continued by saying that Ring then gave false information claiming to be the father of one of Thomas' aliases, but Schmidt said fortunately, none of the donated gifts fell into the wrong hands.
mydakotan.com
Child Abuser Sentenced
MINOT – A lot of tears and a lot of emotion was evident in a Minot courtroom Friday. Calvin Richard, 28, faced sentencing for child abuse resulting in permanent loss or impairment. The case began October 18, 2020, when Minot Police responded to the Trinity Hospital Emergency Room for...
Comments / 0