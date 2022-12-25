ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

BITTER BLAST: Frigid cold Christmas Day with mix of sun and clouds

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says tumbling temperatures and dangerous wind chills will stick around for Christmas Day and continuing into the week.

WHAT'S NEW: Clear skies, but the dangerous cold remains through Christmas.

WHAT'S NEXT: Temperatures warm up mid week, next chance of rain is on New Years Day.

FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Christmas Day – Bitter Blast - Mostly Sunny, still very cold though not as harsh.  High 29.

MONDAY: Kwanzaa Begins Bitter Blast – Sunny but not as windy and a touch milder.  High 32.

TUESDAY: Clouds and some sun. Highs close to 35.

WEDNESDAY: Mixed sun and clouds. A little milder.  High upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. seasonable.  High 45.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Much milder.  High of 50.

SATURDAY: New Years Eve – Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers late or at night.  High 55.

SUNDAY: New Years Day – Mainly cloudy with some rain.  High 58.

