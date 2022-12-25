BITTER BLAST: Frigid cold Christmas Day with mix of sun and clouds
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says tumbling temperatures and dangerous wind chills will stick around for Christmas Day and continuing into the week.
WHAT'S NEW: Clear skies, but the dangerous cold remains through Christmas.
WHAT'S NEXT: Temperatures warm up mid week, next chance of rain is on New Years Day.
FORECAST:
SUNDAY: Christmas Day – Bitter Blast - Mostly Sunny, still very cold though not as harsh. High 29.
MONDAY: Kwanzaa Begins Bitter Blast – Sunny but not as windy and a touch milder. High 32.
TUESDAY: Clouds and some sun. Highs close to 35.
WEDNESDAY: Mixed sun and clouds. A little milder. High upper 30s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. seasonable. High 45.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Much milder. High of 50.
SATURDAY: New Years Eve – Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers late or at night. High 55.
SUNDAY: New Years Day – Mainly cloudy with some rain. High 58.
