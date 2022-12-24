If there’s one thing the KarJenner kids love it’s TikTok! Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope Disick, 10, took to the social media app on Dec. 27 to participate in the latest TikTok trend. “Excuse me, Bruh,” she captioned the funny clip that also featured her dad, Scott Disick, 39. The audio is from the hit movie Zoolander starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. Scott is seen playing the role of Hansel, while P portrays Derek Zoolander. The Talentless founder is seen bumping into his daughter as she playfully falls to the grown. “Excuse me bruh,” Scott said, to which Penelope replied, “You’re excused and I’m not your bruh.”

35 MINUTES AGO