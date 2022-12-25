4 people dead in British Columbia bus crash that left more than 50 hospitalized, officials say

Read full article on original website
Five people killed after bus plunges off 240ft bridge into a Spanish river on Christmas Eve
The bus was carrying people visiting their loved ones jailed in Monterroso in central Galacia, said La Voz de Galacia, a regional newspaper.
Seventh body found after deadly Spain bus crash
Rescuers found the body of a woman in Spain's northwestern Galicia region on Monday, raising to seven the number who died after a bus plunged into a river on Christmas Eve, police said. The regional La Voz de Galicia newspaper said the bus had plunged from a height of nearly 30 metres (nearly 100 feet) into the river.
Rescuers discover body of 7th bus crash victim in Spain's Galicia region
Rescuers on Monday discovered a seventh body in Spain's Galicia region after a bus crashed through the guardrails on a bridge and fell 246 feet into the Lérez River on Christmas Eve.
8-year-old boy mauled and beheaded by crocodile in front of his parents
An 8-year-old boy was attacked and mauled to death by a massive crocodile in front of his horrified family while playing in a river near his home in Costa Rica. The young victim, Julio Otero Fernández, was decapitated by the reptile, before being dragged to the depths of Matina River in the city of Limón on Oct. 30, never to be seen alive again. Then on Saturday, nearly a month after the child’s gruesome death, an unidentified hunter reportedly shot and killed a crocodile in the area. When the locals cut open the beast’s stomach, they discovered inside strands of...
Hospital condemns girl to death over COVID jab: Mother of adopted 14-year-old pleads for help after Duke hospital refused to perform life-saving kidney transplant because she is not vaccinated
A North Carolina family is appealing for help after their adopted 14-year-old daughter was refused a kidney transplant by Duke University hospital because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Yulia Hicks was taken in by Lee and Chrissy Hicks in January 2021 from Ukraine. They knew she had a rare...
EXCLUSIVE: Tragic last words of devoted mum who died of a 'broken heart' three days after finding her son's body - as mystery deaths rock outback town
A grieving mother from the Outback town of Coober Pedy told friends she no longer wanted to live after finding the body of her dead son inside his home. Three days later Elizabeth Ilic woke with chest pains and died that morning of what many in the opal mining outpost 850km north-west of Adelaide believed was a broken heart.
At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia
Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
‘Trying to text and call’: Australian girl, 10, was at sleepover when family died in US light plane crash
Queenslanders Christian and Misty Kath and their eldest daughter, Lilly, killed when rented Piper Cherokee crashed off coast of Florida on the weekend
27 passengers flee plane after pregnant woman allegedly fakes labor to force emergency landing in Spain
Spanish police were searching for 14 people who ran from a plane at Barcelona's airport after it made an emergency landing Wednesday to obtain assistance for a pregnant woman who allegedly simulated that she was about to give birth, authorities said. The office for Spain's government in the Catalonia region...
A Tesla in 'full-self-driving' mode caused an 8-car crash in California and injured 9 people, report says
It appears Tesla's "phantom braking" problem, already under federal investigation, may be to blame for a Thanksgiving day crash.
Family are left 'absolutely devastated' after 13-year-old schoolboy is run over by a car just a MONTH before his 14th birthday
The family of a 13-year-old boy who was struck by car near Liverpool said they are 'absolutely devastated' as they announced that his life support has been turned off just a month before his 14th birthday. Harry Kinney-Ryan was hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra Estate near the Showcase cinema...
Prince of Wales grieving plane crash death of friend he ‘loved‘
The Prince of Wales is grieving the loss of a friend he “loved” after he was killed in a plane crash. He paid tribute on Friday night (09.12.22) to Mark Jenkins, who died alongside his son, by saying he had devoted his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most world-famous national parks.
Video shows woman being attacked in Mexico before being killed
A video circulating online shows a fight between a woman and Shanquella Robinson, the woman killed while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas with friends. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
Scary video emerges after Hawaiian Airlines flight experiences severe turbulence with 36 injured including head injuries
AT least 36 people have been injured after a plane hit turbulence on a flight from Phoenix to Hawaii. A video from the incident has emerged from a Twitter user who appears to document the damage to the plane's ceiling after the turbulence. People flew out of seats, and one...
Parents detail finding son dead from fentanyl poisoning after he sought 'pain reliever' on Snapchat
On December 27, 2020, 17-year-old Zach Didier died from fentanyl poisoning. Didier bought the deadly opioid from a drug dealer he met on Snapchat, thinking it was a pain reliever, according to Didier's parents, Chris and Laura. They open up about the details with CNN's Josh Campbell.
Family may be forced to move country because their six-year-old is 'allergic to the cold'
A family may be forced to move country because their six-year-old daughter’s rare condition means she is allergic to the cold, thanks to a rare condition. Kelsey Quant has chronic cold urticaria, a rare skin condition that occurs after exposure to the cold. She cannot be outside for more...
At Least 3 Dead, 4 Missing in Spain After Bus Plunges off Bridge Into River
MADRID (Reuters) - At least three people died and four were missing after a passenger bus careened off a bridge and plunged into a river in northwestern Spain, local emergency services said on Sunday. Two survivors - the vehicle's driver and a passenger - have been rescued so far from...
Family of man who died after crossing Channel did not hear of death for 11 days
Family of Hussein Haseeb Ahmed, 31, from northern Iraq, call for answers about what happened to him
Tragic new details emerge about Aussie family's plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico
Tragic new details have emerged of the final moments before an Australian family plunged to their death in a plane crash, killing the parents and a 12-year-old daughter, and leaving another daughter as the only surviving member of the family.
Bug Bite From 13 Years Ago Leaves Mom Hospitalized In Critical Condition
She's hoping other learn from her ordeal.
