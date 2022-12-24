ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Entrepreneur

4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
NASDAQ

3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023

Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
NASDAQ

See a Recession in 2023? Stock Up on These 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks.

There's a lot of talk that the economy could be heading toward a recession in 2023. The Federal Reserve has continued raising interest rates to cool off inflation, which has already started to slow several sectors of the economy. A full-blown downturn could cause more economically sensitive companies to reduce their dividends.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock Down 52% In One Day: When And Why It Happened

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report may be having a rough 2022, and certain days of trading have been painful to watch this year. But over 22 years ago, AAPL endured single-day losses that few investors would handle with much grace today. The stock was down about 52% on September 29, 2000.
NASDAQ

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends

The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Jalopnik

CarMax's Dismal Quarter Means We've Reached a Used-Car Tipping Point

CarMax is trying its best to cope with an unwilling used car market, Volvo’s promising it won’t nickel-and-dime anyone over software, and success hasn’t been quite as simple as one self-driving trucking startup would like. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, December 22, 2022.
CNBC

Monday, Dec. 12, 2022: Cramer says 'buy the heck' out of this stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down which sectors they could be looking to buy after the Federal Reserve's next meeting this week. Jim shares why selling one of the portfolio's slumping stocks is a "fool's errand," right now, and also urges Investing Club members to load up on one company in the Charitable Trust.

