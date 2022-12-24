"Avatar: The Way of Water" is the winner of the four-day holiday box office -- a weekend impacted greatly by this weekend's winter storm. The sequel film raked in at least 90-million dollars from Friday through Monday. Studios dealt with numerous theater closures during what's normally one of the year's busiest movie-going weekends. The Hollywood Reporter says the Christmas weekend's total revenue could be down as much as 33-percent from last year. The animated "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" brought in 20-million dollars over the four days to finish second.

8 HOURS AGO