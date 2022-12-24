The Thomas Sumter Academy Lady Generals defeated the Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors 19-6 in junior varsity action played in Dillon on Friday, December 2. The visiting Lady Generals jumped out to an early 7-2 lead after the first period of play and added 4 points in the second period. The Lady Warriors placed 2 points on the scoreboard in the first period of play and were held scoreless in the second period of play. Thomas Sumter Academy added 4 points each in the third and fourth periods of play while Dillon Christian School managed 2 points in each period of play.

DILLON, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO