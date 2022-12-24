ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, SC

Florence News Journal

Happy holidays for new Habitat homeowner

Standing on the steps of her new home Nikki Chavis did everything she could to hold back the tears as she shared her thankfulness and gratitude to everyone who gathered together on Thursday, Dec. 22 to dedicate the latest home built by the Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity. “I can’t...
FLORENCE, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina nurse spreads holiday cheer through joy of music

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina nurse is using the gift of music to bring joy to patients in the hospital. Benjamin Baker, a Florence native, is a nurse in the neuroscience and stroke unit at Prisma Health. Like many nurses, he spent this Christmas taking care of others. But, for Baker, that meant going the extra mile to spread a little holiday cheer. He arrived at his shift early to fill the halls with the sound of music.
FLORENCE, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Veterans Day Ceremony 2022 Held

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen and then again to enlarge. The 2022 Dillon County Veterans Day Ceremony was held on Friday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dillon County Courthouse Courtroom. VOYO Commander Lloyd Brown welcomed everyone to the ceremony and also had announcements.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Lions Club Hears From Dillon VFW Representatives

On November 17th, the Dillon VFW was the program for the Thursday night meeting of Dillon Lions held at the Twin Lakes Country Club. Lions President Jimmy Sweat and Program Chairman Jimmy Sawyer welcomed VFW Post 6091 members Chris Norris and John Harlow and thanked them for their military service. The evening began with an impressive Thanksgiving meal prepared by the country club. Lion Leslie McLellan led the Lions in singing the Twelve Days of Thanksgiving.
DILLON, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Thanks For Projects That Improve The Community

In December of 1987, the Friday Afternoon Book Club, now known as the Lake View Woman’s Club, dedicated a Veteran’s War Memorial to all veterans who gave their lives for our country. From this dedication service the Christmas on the Boulevard Festival was born. The club helped organize...
LAKE VIEW, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Latta Fire Department Celebrates Christmas

LATTA FIRE DEPARTMENT CHRISTMAS PARTY—Back row, L-R: Latta Fire Chief Andy Britt, Mason Powers, Henry Brunson, Dillon County Councilwoman Detrice Dawkins, William Weatherford, Nikki Weatherford, Assistant Chief Brad Smith, Chris Price, Caleb Cook, and Gary Williams; Front row, L-R: D Jackson, John Bethea, Benji Long, Mitchell Gardner, and Jackson Gardner. (Contributed Photo)
LATTA, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Latta Elementary Students Benefit From Efforts Of Seniors Group

Students at Latta Elementary School will benefit from the efforts of the Latta Empowerment Senior Citizens this holiday season. This group gathers together on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. to knit hats for the students. On Tuesday, district leaders met with the group and a total...
LATTA, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Kiwanis Club Presents Awards

KIWANIAN OF THE YEAR—Brad Sawyer was voted Kiwanian of the Year by the Dillon Kiwanis Club. Pictured are Dustin Cook, Brad Sawyer and Jonathan Wagner. (Contributed Photo) DR. PHIL WALLACE was voted as the Non-Kiwanian of the Year. Pictured are Lonnie Turner, Dr. Wallace, Dustin Cook, and Jonathan Wagner. (Contributed Photo)
dillonheraldonline.com

Dillon County 4-H Shares Updates On Programs

Dillon County 4-H wanted to share club updates and upcoming programs. Our new club year kicked off on September 1st, with record membership enrollment. We are excited to announce that we currently have six clubs for youth ages 5-18. These include cooking, horse, fishing, shooting, chess, and leadership. Dillon 4-H...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Free Guardian ad Litem Training To Be Offered

The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free online training beginning January 9, 2023, and January 30, 2023, to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services (DSS) in Dillon County.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Harold Kornblut Named Latta Rotary Citizen Of The Year

Harold Kornblut, Certified Public Accountant in Latta, was selected by the Latta Rotary Club as Latta Citizen of the Year for 2022. Harold is the son of the late Moses Kornblut and Freda Kornblut and is married to Susan Mazer Kornblut. They have one daughter Jennifer K. Kalinsky of Mt....
LATTA, SC
wpde.com

Home in Bucksport catches fire day after Christmas

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A home in Horry County caught fire the day after Christmas. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on Sing Avenue in the Bucksport community at 3:19 p.m. There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence issues boil water advisory

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The city of Florence is issuing a boil water advisory after city staff identified a water main break on Christmas night. The advisory is expected to last into Monday, city staff said in a press release Sunday night. According to the release, city staff identified...
FLORENCE, SC
wfxb.com

Fire In Darlington County Resulted In One Death

On Monday, a fire in Darlington County resulted in one death. Around 2:30a.m crews responded to Hidden Creek Road in the Pine Ridge Community off of West Old Camden Road. As Darlington County Fire Department crews arrived, a duplex fire was raging and neighbors reported one person unaccounted for. 60-year-old,...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wbtw.com

The 10 biggest local news stories in 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 2022 was another big year for local news stories in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. News13 compiled a list of the 10 biggest local news stories for 2022, based on a few different factors, including web traffic analytics, amount of coverage and community interest.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Crews battle Christmas Eve house fire near Tabor City

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Tabor City Fire Department, along with the Williams Township Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a structure fire on Dec. 24 at approximately 6:07 p.m. on Dothan Road. According to the Tabor City FD, a neighboring child discovered smoke emanating from the house. Two people...
TABOR CITY, NC
wasteadvantagemag.com

Otis Florence Factory Receives Zero Waste to Landfill Certification

Otis Worldwide Corporation achieved Gold-level TRUE (Total Resource and Use Efficiency) certification for zero waste efforts at its manufacturing facility in Florence, S.C. The Otis plant is the first in the elevator industry to be TRUE certified. It is also the first building-infrastructure facility to be certified in South Carolina.
FLORENCE, SC

