The Story Behind the Infamous Italian Mummy in North Carolina Will Leave You SpeechlessTravel MavenLaurinburg, NC
Christmas weekend events across the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileySumter, SC
Club alum, bank executive gives backPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Premier basketball tournament returns for 36th yearPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Christmas events this coming weekPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
Florence News Journal
Happy holidays for new Habitat homeowner
Standing on the steps of her new home Nikki Chavis did everything she could to hold back the tears as she shared her thankfulness and gratitude to everyone who gathered together on Thursday, Dec. 22 to dedicate the latest home built by the Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity. “I can’t...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina nurse spreads holiday cheer through joy of music
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina nurse is using the gift of music to bring joy to patients in the hospital. Benjamin Baker, a Florence native, is a nurse in the neuroscience and stroke unit at Prisma Health. Like many nurses, he spent this Christmas taking care of others. But, for Baker, that meant going the extra mile to spread a little holiday cheer. He arrived at his shift early to fill the halls with the sound of music.
dillonheraldonline.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Veterans Day Ceremony 2022 Held
Click once to bring a photo into a single screen and then again to enlarge. The 2022 Dillon County Veterans Day Ceremony was held on Friday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dillon County Courthouse Courtroom. VOYO Commander Lloyd Brown welcomed everyone to the ceremony and also had announcements.
dillonheraldonline.com
Lions Club Hears From Dillon VFW Representatives
On November 17th, the Dillon VFW was the program for the Thursday night meeting of Dillon Lions held at the Twin Lakes Country Club. Lions President Jimmy Sweat and Program Chairman Jimmy Sawyer welcomed VFW Post 6091 members Chris Norris and John Harlow and thanked them for their military service. The evening began with an impressive Thanksgiving meal prepared by the country club. Lion Leslie McLellan led the Lions in singing the Twelve Days of Thanksgiving.
dillonheraldonline.com
Thanks For Projects That Improve The Community
In December of 1987, the Friday Afternoon Book Club, now known as the Lake View Woman’s Club, dedicated a Veteran’s War Memorial to all veterans who gave their lives for our country. From this dedication service the Christmas on the Boulevard Festival was born. The club helped organize...
dillonheraldonline.com
Latta Fire Department Celebrates Christmas
LATTA FIRE DEPARTMENT CHRISTMAS PARTY—Back row, L-R: Latta Fire Chief Andy Britt, Mason Powers, Henry Brunson, Dillon County Councilwoman Detrice Dawkins, William Weatherford, Nikki Weatherford, Assistant Chief Brad Smith, Chris Price, Caleb Cook, and Gary Williams; Front row, L-R: D Jackson, John Bethea, Benji Long, Mitchell Gardner, and Jackson Gardner. (Contributed Photo)
dillonheraldonline.com
Latta Elementary Students Benefit From Efforts Of Seniors Group
Students at Latta Elementary School will benefit from the efforts of the Latta Empowerment Senior Citizens this holiday season. This group gathers together on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. to knit hats for the students. On Tuesday, district leaders met with the group and a total...
dillonheraldonline.com
Kiwanis Club Presents Awards
KIWANIAN OF THE YEAR—Brad Sawyer was voted Kiwanian of the Year by the Dillon Kiwanis Club. Pictured are Dustin Cook, Brad Sawyer and Jonathan Wagner. (Contributed Photo) DR. PHIL WALLACE was voted as the Non-Kiwanian of the Year. Pictured are Lonnie Turner, Dr. Wallace, Dustin Cook, and Jonathan Wagner. (Contributed Photo)
dillonheraldonline.com
Dillon County 4-H Shares Updates On Programs
Dillon County 4-H wanted to share club updates and upcoming programs. Our new club year kicked off on September 1st, with record membership enrollment. We are excited to announce that we currently have six clubs for youth ages 5-18. These include cooking, horse, fishing, shooting, chess, and leadership. Dillon 4-H...
dillonheraldonline.com
Free Guardian ad Litem Training To Be Offered
The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free online training beginning January 9, 2023, and January 30, 2023, to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services (DSS) in Dillon County.
dillonheraldonline.com
Harold Kornblut Named Latta Rotary Citizen Of The Year
Harold Kornblut, Certified Public Accountant in Latta, was selected by the Latta Rotary Club as Latta Citizen of the Year for 2022. Harold is the son of the late Moses Kornblut and Freda Kornblut and is married to Susan Mazer Kornblut. They have one daughter Jennifer K. Kalinsky of Mt....
wpde.com
Home in Bucksport catches fire day after Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A home in Horry County caught fire the day after Christmas. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on Sing Avenue in the Bucksport community at 3:19 p.m. There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation.
wpde.com
McLeod hospital using water tanks after subfreezing temps complicate Florence pressure
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Anyone driving by McLeod hospital Tuesday will see water tankers parked and Senior Vice President for Continuum of Care for McLeod Health Lesli McGee said it’s the system’s response to make sure patients are taken care of during community-wide water issues caused by subfreezing temperatures.
PHOTOS: 3 puppies rescued from house fire on Howe Springs Road near Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three puppies were rescued Tuesday during a house fire near Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on Howe Springs Road, officials said. A Florence County sheriff’s deputy rescued three puppies from the porch of the home while it was still on fire after a resident said […]
wpde.com
Florence issues boil water advisory
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The city of Florence is issuing a boil water advisory after city staff identified a water main break on Christmas night. The advisory is expected to last into Monday, city staff said in a press release Sunday night. According to the release, city staff identified...
wfxb.com
Fire In Darlington County Resulted In One Death
On Monday, a fire in Darlington County resulted in one death. Around 2:30a.m crews responded to Hidden Creek Road in the Pine Ridge Community off of West Old Camden Road. As Darlington County Fire Department crews arrived, a duplex fire was raging and neighbors reported one person unaccounted for. 60-year-old,...
Recycling ribbon, tinsel could shut down Horry County Solid Waste facility
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The big trash bag filled with wrapping paper, ribbons and bows is a Christmas morning staple, but it is important to be mindful about where that waste is tossed out. Victoria Johnson, the recycling coordinator at Horry County Solid Waste Authority, said it can be tempting to throw all that […]
wbtw.com
The 10 biggest local news stories in 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 2022 was another big year for local news stories in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. News13 compiled a list of the 10 biggest local news stories for 2022, based on a few different factors, including web traffic analytics, amount of coverage and community interest.
WECT
Crews battle Christmas Eve house fire near Tabor City
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Tabor City Fire Department, along with the Williams Township Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a structure fire on Dec. 24 at approximately 6:07 p.m. on Dothan Road. According to the Tabor City FD, a neighboring child discovered smoke emanating from the house. Two people...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Otis Florence Factory Receives Zero Waste to Landfill Certification
Otis Worldwide Corporation achieved Gold-level TRUE (Total Resource and Use Efficiency) certification for zero waste efforts at its manufacturing facility in Florence, S.C. The Otis plant is the first in the elevator industry to be TRUE certified. It is also the first building-infrastructure facility to be certified in South Carolina.
