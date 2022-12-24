ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latta, SC

WYFF4.com

South Carolina nurse spreads holiday cheer through joy of music

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina nurse is using the gift of music to bring joy to patients in the hospital. Benjamin Baker, a Florence native, is a nurse in the neuroscience and stroke unit at Prisma Health. Like many nurses, he spent this Christmas taking care of others. But, for Baker, that meant going the extra mile to spread a little holiday cheer. He arrived at his shift early to fill the halls with the sound of music.
FLORENCE, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Mertis Nance Barnett Making History In Lake View

Mertis Nance Barnett is making history not only as the first African-American town councilwoman, but also as the first African-American woman to lead the Town of Lake View as mayor pro-tem. The resignation of Dennis Townsend, the former mayor, who successfully ran for Dillon County Council put Barnett in the...
LAKE VIEW, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Latta Fire Department Celebrates Christmas

LATTA FIRE DEPARTMENT CHRISTMAS PARTY—Back row, L-R: Latta Fire Chief Andy Britt, Mason Powers, Henry Brunson, Dillon County Councilwoman Detrice Dawkins, William Weatherford, Nikki Weatherford, Assistant Chief Brad Smith, Chris Price, Caleb Cook, and Gary Williams; Front row, L-R: D Jackson, John Bethea, Benji Long, Mitchell Gardner, and Jackson Gardner. (Contributed Photo)
LATTA, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Dillon County 4-H Shares Updates On Programs

Dillon County 4-H wanted to share club updates and upcoming programs. Our new club year kicked off on September 1st, with record membership enrollment. We are excited to announce that we currently have six clubs for youth ages 5-18. These include cooking, horse, fishing, shooting, chess, and leadership. Dillon 4-H...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Kiwanis Club Presents Awards

KIWANIAN OF THE YEAR—Brad Sawyer was voted Kiwanian of the Year by the Dillon Kiwanis Club. Pictured are Dustin Cook, Brad Sawyer and Jonathan Wagner. (Contributed Photo) DR. PHIL WALLACE was voted as the Non-Kiwanian of the Year. Pictured are Lonnie Turner, Dr. Wallace, Dustin Cook, and Jonathan Wagner. (Contributed Photo)
WECT

Crews battle Christmas Eve house fire near Tabor City

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Tabor City Fire Department, along with the Williams Township Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a structure fire on Dec. 24 at approximately 6:07 p.m. on Dothan Road. According to the Tabor City FD, a neighboring child discovered smoke emanating from the house. Two people...
TABOR CITY, NC
dillonheraldonline.com

Latta Elementary Students Benefit From Efforts Of Seniors Group

Students at Latta Elementary School will benefit from the efforts of the Latta Empowerment Senior Citizens this holiday season. This group gathers together on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. to knit hats for the students. On Tuesday, district leaders met with the group and a total...
LATTA, SC
WMBF

7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest residents are displaced after a multi-unit fire Tuesday morning at the Windsor Green condominium complex. This fire marks the fourth fire in the Windsor Green community. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the fire on Crab Pond Court at 4:07 a.m.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Free Guardian ad Litem Training To Be Offered

The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free online training beginning January 9, 2023, and January 30, 2023, to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services (DSS) in Dillon County.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Veterans Day Ceremony 2022 Held

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen and then again to enlarge. The 2022 Dillon County Veterans Day Ceremony was held on Friday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dillon County Courthouse Courtroom. VOYO Commander Lloyd Brown welcomed everyone to the ceremony and also had announcements.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Troopers: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after driving off of a Marion County road early Wednesday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver was on Zion Road, four miles west of Mullins when they went off the road, struck a ditch and flipped. There were no...
MARION COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter man killed in Lee County crash identified

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have identified a man who died in a crash that also injured another on Monday in Lee County. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Rembert Church Road about 12 miles south of Bishopville. Ridgeway said a 1986 International tractor-trailer was heading south on the road when a 2020 Chevrolet sedan heading north crossed the center line and sideswiped it.
LEE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Home in Bucksport catches fire day after Christmas

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A home in Horry County caught fire the day after Christmas. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on Sing Avenue in the Bucksport community at 3:19 p.m. There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

