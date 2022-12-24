ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OHA adopts final rules to implement Oregon Psilocybin Services Act

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to launch the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services. The rules were informed by public comments summarized in a Hearing Officer Report and a Letter to the Public outlining decisions that...
Be alert for landslides across Northwest Oregon

Portland, OR—The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for portions of Northwest Oregon, including the following areas: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and the North Oregon Coast. The watches are in effect through late Tuesday night. Heavy rain may result in landslides in areas of steep terrain,...
Rep. Abbarno proposal could provide state funding lifeline to rural fire districts for safety upgrades

Legislation is being proposed in the state House to create a competitive grant program for rural fire departments whose buildings and equipment are inadequate to meet the fire safety needs of their communities. Many rural fire departments across Washington state are working out of old, outdated stations. Centralia Representative Peter...
