ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Comments / 4

Alicia Schuessler
3d ago

What is wrong with our judicial system???? He received bond and was released????? He just killed someone!!!!!! Totally unbelievable

Reply(2)
5
Related
vidanewspaper.com

Shooting victim from Oxnard survived

A 45-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized after a shooting late Friday morning, authorities said. The gunshot victim was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Campton Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of First Street in the Colonia area. Officers found the man...
OXNARD, CA
oxnardpd.org

NEWS RELEASE: Man Stabbed During Fight, Dies in Oxnard

VICTIM: Male, Hispanic, 50 Years Old, Oxnard Resident (Name Withheld Pending Family Notification) On December 26, 2022, at about 2:45 P.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a fight in the 300 block of West Fifth Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 50 year old male subject, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported the male to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital the male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
OXNARD, CA
kclu.org

Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County

It started as a 911 call about a fight. But, Oxnard police say when they arrived at the scene Monday afternoon, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. It happened just before 3 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of West Third Street. Emergency medical personnel started life saving measures, and took the stabbing victim to the Ventura County Medical Center. But, the 50-year-old man died a short time later.
OXNARD, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Body camera video of deadly Cabazon deputy-involved shooting released

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released body camera video of a deadly deputy-involved shooting that occurred last month in Cabazon. FULL VIDEO RELEASE (VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED) The shooting happened after a traffic stop on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street on Nov. 12, 2022. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Kenneth Scott Wallis, 38, of The post Body camera video of deadly Cabazon deputy-involved shooting released appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Solo Vehicle Fiery Crash into Tree

Ventura, Ventura County, CA: One person was found deceased inside a vehicle after a fiery crash into a tree in the city of Ventura early Sunday morning, Dec. 25. California Highway Patrol Ventura officers responded to a 3:50 a.m. call of a single-vehicle crash with fire on northbound Wells Road to eastbound SR-126 on-ramp.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Serious Injury Hit and Run Traffic Collision

Kentia St. and Kumquat St. On December 25, 2022, at approximately 4:37 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department and EMS personnel responded to a call for service regarding a 13-year-old male bicyclist that was struck by a black Dodge Charger in the area of Kentia Street and Kumquat Street where the driver fled the area. It was believed that the driver was already fleeing from another hit and run and was being followed by the victim vehicle from that incident. The juvenile suffered significant injuries and was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center for emergency care. The juvenile is currently in stable condition.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Five Arrested in Ventura County Drug Sting

Nature of Incident: Drug Trafficking Organization Arrests. Report Number: RB #22-152675, RB #22-168281, RB #22-169959. Location: US Highway 101 at Camarillo Springs Road, Camarillo, 400 Block West Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, 800 Block of Westlake Boulevard, Westlake. Date & Time: December 21, 2022 @ 1440 hours. Unit(s) Responsible: Ventura County Sheriff’s...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

4 Injured in Traffic Collision Involving Parked Vehicle

Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a parked vehicle trapped one person and injured others early Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Battalion Chief Martin Maher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department spoke with Key News Network at the scene of a traffic collision involving two vehicles in the city of Hermosa Beach that injured multiple victims at approximately 12:40 a.m.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed during street takeover in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
MURRIETA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy