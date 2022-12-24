Read full article on original website
Dog, motorcycle found in stolen U-Haul after pursuit in Riverside County
A dog and a motorcycle were found inside a stolen U-Haul when a pursuit with authorities came to an end in Riverside County Monday night. Deputies responded to the area of San Jacinto Avenue and 7th Street in San Jacinto to assist Hemet police who were in pursuit of the U-Haul, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department […]
vidanewspaper.com
Shooting victim from Oxnard survived
A 45-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized after a shooting late Friday morning, authorities said. The gunshot victim was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Campton Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of First Street in the Colonia area. Officers found the man...
oxnardpd.org
NEWS RELEASE: Man Stabbed During Fight, Dies in Oxnard
VICTIM: Male, Hispanic, 50 Years Old, Oxnard Resident (Name Withheld Pending Family Notification) On December 26, 2022, at about 2:45 P.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a fight in the 300 block of West Fifth Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 50 year old male subject, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported the male to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital the male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
kclu.org
Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County
It started as a 911 call about a fight. But, Oxnard police say when they arrived at the scene Monday afternoon, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. It happened just before 3 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of West Third Street. Emergency medical personnel started life saving measures, and took the stabbing victim to the Ventura County Medical Center. But, the 50-year-old man died a short time later.
Body camera video of deadly Cabazon deputy-involved shooting released
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released body camera video of a deadly deputy-involved shooting that occurred last month in Cabazon. FULL VIDEO RELEASE (VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED) The shooting happened after a traffic stop on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street on Nov. 12, 2022. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Kenneth Scott Wallis, 38, of The post Body camera video of deadly Cabazon deputy-involved shooting released appeared first on KESQ.
Parents of slain teen girl seek LAPD officer’s personnel records
The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police LAPD bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store in 2021 filed new court papers seeking the personnel records of the officer who fired the weapon as well as investigative reports and camera video. The city Police Commission...
1 Killed in Solo Vehicle Fiery Crash into Tree
Ventura, Ventura County, CA: One person was found deceased inside a vehicle after a fiery crash into a tree in the city of Ventura early Sunday morning, Dec. 25. California Highway Patrol Ventura officers responded to a 3:50 a.m. call of a single-vehicle crash with fire on northbound Wells Road to eastbound SR-126 on-ramp.
New video shows aftermath of deadly South L.A. takeover; reward offered for info
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information in a South Los Angeles street takeover that left a woman dead on Christmas Day. The deadly incident occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday during a large street takeover at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three vehicles were […]
oxnardpd.org
News Release: Serious Injury Hit and Run Traffic Collision
Kentia St. and Kumquat St. On December 25, 2022, at approximately 4:37 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department and EMS personnel responded to a call for service regarding a 13-year-old male bicyclist that was struck by a black Dodge Charger in the area of Kentia Street and Kumquat Street where the driver fled the area. It was believed that the driver was already fleeing from another hit and run and was being followed by the victim vehicle from that incident. The juvenile suffered significant injuries and was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center for emergency care. The juvenile is currently in stable condition.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Five Arrested in Ventura County Drug Sting
Nature of Incident: Drug Trafficking Organization Arrests. Report Number: RB #22-152675, RB #22-168281, RB #22-169959. Location: US Highway 101 at Camarillo Springs Road, Camarillo, 400 Block West Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, 800 Block of Westlake Boulevard, Westlake. Date & Time: December 21, 2022 @ 1440 hours. Unit(s) Responsible: Ventura County Sheriff’s...
4 Injured in Traffic Collision Involving Parked Vehicle
Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a parked vehicle trapped one person and injured others early Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Battalion Chief Martin Maher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department spoke with Key News Network at the scene of a traffic collision involving two vehicles in the city of Hermosa Beach that injured multiple victims at approximately 12:40 a.m.
Victim Injured in 2-Vehicle Collision Airlifted to Hospital
Agua Dulce, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was airlifted to Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center following a violent crash in Agua Dulce, a census-designated place in Los Angeles County. The crash was first reported to 911 operators at 9:15 p.m. Dec. 26, on the 14300 block of Sierra Highway...
kclu.org
Prosecutors say too much time has passed to prosecute abuse allegations at Ventura County school
Ventura County prosecutors say criminal charges won’t be pursued in connection with an investigation into a string of sexual abuse allegations involving a renowned private school. In August 2021, Thatcher School officials notified the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office there were allegations of abuse at the Ojai Valley school dating...
1 Killed in Crash Down Embankment; Trapped Driver Extricated, Airlifted from Scene
Simi Valley, Ventura County, CA: A crash down an embankment left one dead and the driver trapped in need of rescue Sunday evening. California Highway Patrol Moorpark officers and Ventura County Fire Crews responded to reports of a solo vehicle crash on Santa Susana Pass Road just east of Box Canyon Road around 6:30 p.m., Dec. 25, in the city of Simi Valley.
Multi-vehicle crash partially blocks HWY 101
Early Wednesday morning, a vehicle struck a downed tree in the roadway. Three more including a semi-truck got caught in the pile-up. All with minor injuries, seven people were taken to the hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
Nursing student killed by driver doing donuts during California sideshow
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for driver in connection with the death of a nursing student attending a sideshow, or what is known elsewhere as a "street takeover," in South Los Angeles on Christmas night. The death was reported Sunday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed during street takeover in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
Driver sought after pedestrian struck, killed in Los Angeles street takeover
The search is on Monday for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian during a street takeover in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Christmas. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Florence Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. The call reported […]
foxla.com
Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
1 Mortally Wounded in a Metro Platform Shooting in Historic South Central
Historic South Central, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown victim was found mortally wounded in a shooting at the Metro platform located on the 2400 block of South Flower Street in the Historic South Central neighborhood of Los Angeles at approximately 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Los Angeles Police Department Metro...
