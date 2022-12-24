Kentia St. and Kumquat St. On December 25, 2022, at approximately 4:37 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department and EMS personnel responded to a call for service regarding a 13-year-old male bicyclist that was struck by a black Dodge Charger in the area of Kentia Street and Kumquat Street where the driver fled the area. It was believed that the driver was already fleeing from another hit and run and was being followed by the victim vehicle from that incident. The juvenile suffered significant injuries and was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center for emergency care. The juvenile is currently in stable condition.

2 DAYS AGO