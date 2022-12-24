ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Treasurer Garrity bans TikTok from Treasury devices

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3rpS_0ju2F0aN00
Garrity

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity this week announced that the social media app TikTok — which the head of the FBI recently called a national security concern — has been banned from all Treasury-issued devices.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, based in Beijing, China.

“Treasury’s computer network is targeted by scammers and criminals every day,” Garrity said. “TikTok presents a clear danger due to its collection of personal data and its close connection to the communist Chinese government. Banning TikTok from Treasury devices and systems is an important step in our never-ending work to ensure the safety of Pennsylvanians’ hard-earned tax dollars and other important, sensitive information entrusted to Treasury.”

Garrity said Treasury conducted an internal security review this month and determined that TikTok had not been used on any Treasury-issued devices.

In addition to the ban instituted by Treasurer Garrity — which covers phones, laptops and desktop computers — Treasury’s firewall has been updated to block access to both the TikTok app and its corresponding website from the Treasury network.

Congress is poised to bar federal employees from using TikTok on government devices, and many states — including Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia — have banned the app.

It has also been banned by Florida’s Department of Financial Services, Louisiana’s Department of State, and the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office. The Indiana Attorney General has filed two lawsuits against TikTok.

Comments / 23

bugs
4d ago

ban it not only nation wide but world wide!!! Remember China owns tik tok so you don't know exactly how much information they're obtaining from ppl that use it. If I'm correct I believe the ppl in China are even banned from using it. Countless lives have been lost doing these insane challenges. I constantly worry that my younger grandchildren will be sucked into the BS that these apps ask of you that are down right dangerous

Reply(2)
8
JTB
4d ago

Maybe because of the security issues, whatever that may be, but also because government employees shouldn’t be wasting taxpayer time and money on government devices.

Reply
6
robert
3d ago

my question is, why would anyone with a company owned phone, private or government, think it's ok to download any apps on that phone?

Reply(1)
4
Related
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania

Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. While Pymatunong Reservoir is also a very big lake in Pennsylvania, much of it is located in Ohio. Therefore, we consider Raystown Lake as the largest lake in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. House Democrats, GOP agree on a special election date to fill one of three vacancies

Friday brought an end to a disagreement over the scheduling of a special election to fill one of three empty seats in the state House of Representatives. A stipulation agreement in the larger court dispute over special election dates to fill the vacancies reached between House Democrats and Republicans sets Feb. 7 as the date to fill the Allegheny County seat that became vacant with the death of Rep. Tony DeLuca.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One thing Pennsylvania legislators can agree on: this 47-year employee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Members of Pennsylvania's General Assembly come and go every two years – sometimes more often than that, for reasons good and bad. But the person in charge of helping them understand legislative history — and sometimes being the bearer of what they consider bad news — has been doing that since 1975, including for most of the past decade as director of the Pennsylvania Legislative Research Bureau. What's so special about Vince DeLiberato? "There's nothing about the Legislative Reference Bureau that he doesn't know, that he can't share with you," said Stephanie Latimore, the bureau's assistant director. Latimore has been at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Jan. 6 committee report is clear: Trump must be held accountable

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. In mid-December 2020, after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit challenging the presidential election results in Pennsylvania and three other battleground states, a livid Donald Trump turned to chief of staff Mark Meadows and — in a rare moment of truth — admitted he had lost the election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Acid mine drainage funding bill headed to Biden’s desk

WILKES-BARRE — After passing both houses of Congress, the Safeguarding Treatment for the Restoration of Ecosystems from Abandoned Mines (STREAM) Act now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, along with U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-West Virginia, this week...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Four attorneys admitted to practice in Federal Court for New Year

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Atty. Colleen J. Borum, Atty. Marley E. Mullery, Atty. Joshua J. Perry, and Atty. Mara Stella were admitted to practice law in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania at a group admission ceremony that was held at the Max Rosenn U.S. Courthouse in WilkesBarre.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
The Center Square

Pennsylvania's population plummets by 40,000 in a year

(The Center Square) – The American population might be growing, but Pennsylvania remains a leading state for Americans to flee, rather than stay. The commonwealth is one of 18 states to lose population in 2022, according to new data from the Census Bureau, and one of the worst performers. The data is confirmation of a long-running trend: Pennsylvania has a population problem, and the end isn’t yet in sight. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

15K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy