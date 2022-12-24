Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Related
abc17news.com
SEC play kicks off at Mizzou Arena in front of sold-out crowd
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team is set to host No. 19 Kentucky in front of a sold-out crowd Wednesday evening to start up SEC play. The Tigers are entering the game 11-1 after 12 non-conference games. Last time out, Mizzou got a Braggin' Rights win 93-71 against No. 16 Illinois.
College Basketball Odds: Kentucky vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/28/2022
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Missouri Tigers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kentucky Missouri prediction and pick. The Kentucky Wildcats are in real trouble. If you follow college basketball fairly closely and keep up with the sport every year, you have probably seen the shocking statistic at some point over the past few weeks: Kentucky is 4-13 in its last 17 games against ranked opponents. Upper-tier teams normally get the better of Kentucky these days. Coach John Calipari is legitimately under fire from the Kentucky fan base. He is in a genuine, undeniable slump. He used to be the coach who could wobble at times in the regular season but get everything fixed in March, when it really mattered. Now that Kentucky is struggling in the current regular season, there is very little hope — if any at all — that Calipari can fix this team and its flaws when March Madness rolls around. It’s an acute crisis for a Kentucky team whose main flaw is obvious: the lack of elite shooting. Kentucky has been caught without prime shooters in recent years. The offense bogs down and there isn’t a knockdown sniper to rescue possessions. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe just doesn’t have enough help, and that’s what UK’s opponents are going to focus on when they study game tape.
mutigers.com
Women's Basketball Opens SEC Play Against Kentucky
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball team commences SEC play with a matchup against Kentucky at Mizzou Arena. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on SEC Network and KTGR. Missouri begins conference play with an 11-2 record following a home...
Watch: UK Assistant Coach KT Turner Speaks to Media Ahead of Mizzou Matchup
Kentucky assistant coach KT Turner spoke to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, previewing the No. 19 Wildcats' upcoming game against the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday night in Columbia. Turner spoke on what the Tigers do well, keys to victory, how Adou Thiero and Chris Livingston are progressing, ...
etxview.com
How to watch Mizzou vs. Kentucky basketball — TV channel, live stream, game time info
The Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Wednesday, Dec. 28. It is the SEC opener for both programs. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET. Mizzou enters the contest 11-1 overall. Most recently, Missouri...
247Sports
Missouri football: Eli Drinkwitz, players talk after loss to Wake Forest in Gasparilla Bowl
Missouri ended the season 6-7 after a 27-17 loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl. After the game, Missouri came to the defense of maligned coach Eli Drinkwitz, who was emotional during the postgame press conference. “He does everything for us, and deflects all the blame on himself and...
Is This Really The Best Fast Food In Missouri, Illinois, & Kansas?
Our relationship with food can be highly personal and opinionated. Especially when it comes to what we perceive to be "the best" of something. So when I saw an article from Food & Wine called "The Best Regional Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions" I was skeptical. So what do you think about their choices for Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas?
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
Missouri River dips to record low at Jefferson City
The Missouri River has reached its lowest level on record at Jefferson City thanks to an ice jam. The post Missouri River dips to record low at Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Video: 19 troopers graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy
Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony, as it was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page, is presented below. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Toasty Goat Coffee Company founders Danelle Prevette and Josiah Bryan appear on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”
939 the Eagle host Fred Parry wants to feature more small businesses on his Saturday morning “CEO Round Table” program. His Christmas Eve guests were Danelle Prevette and Josiah Bryan, two of the four founders of the Toasty Goat Coffee Company on Columbia’s Scott Boulevard. Danelle has a nursing background, while Josiah’s background is in mechanical engineering. They spoke in-detail about starting their business and the importance of location on Columbia’s west side. They also say anyone from any generation will feel comfortable in their coffee shop, from children to parents to college students to residents from a nearby retirement home:
kwos.com
Attorneys ask to delay JCMO murder case
Lawyers are asking for a continuance for a man accused of killing two men last month at a Jefferson City bar. Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Skylar Smock and Corey Thames at J. Pfenny’s Sports Bar in Jefferson City last month. Smock was shot when he tried to break up a fight between Davis and Thames in the bar.
939theeagle.com
Como Smoke and Fire still hiring for both Columbia restaurant locations
Columbia’s popular Como Smoke and Fire has opened its second location in town. The readers of Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine have voted Como Smoke and Fire as the city’s best barbecue. Matt Hawkins, who’s the general manager at Como Smoke and Fire’s north location on Paris road, says the restaurant on south Columbia’s Buttonwood opened earlier this month. It’s in the former Buckingham’s location.
abc17news.com
Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
Motion for continuance filed for man accused in Jefferson City bar shooting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motion for continuance was filed Tuesday for a man accused of shooting two men last month at a Jefferson City bar. Damien Davis, 35, of Kansas City, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and The post Motion for continuance filed for man accused in Jefferson City bar shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Drivers dies in 3-vehicle crash in Morgan County, Mo.
VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - A woman died in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Kristan Price, 26, of Florence. Investigators say she was driving west of Syracuse on U.S. 50 on Christmas Eve when her car went over the center line and hit an oncoming truck. Price’s car skidded across the road and flipped over after hitting another truck.
abc17news.com
David Shorr, Boone County Fire board chair and former DNR director, dies
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - The chairman of the Boone County Fire Protection District's board and a former head of the state's natural resources department passed away on Monday. The county fire district posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday that David Shorr died at Boone Hospital on Dec. 26. Shorr was in the hospital for an illness.
One person dead following an apartment fire in Mexico Missouri on Friday morning.
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The name of a 60-year-old woman who died in a Mexico Missouri apartment fire has been released. Ruth Ann Stuard died as a result of the fire that burnt down nine out of eleven of the apartment buildings. Mexico Public Safety Personnel responded to reports of a fire at an apartment complex The post One person dead following an apartment fire in Mexico Missouri on Friday morning. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri business owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion, failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes
A Jefferson City, Mo., business owner has been sentenced in federal court for tax evasion and for failing to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes. Gina Marie Volmert, 58, of Jefferson City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough on Wednesday, Dec. 21, to one year and one day in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Volmert to pay $513,911 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.
Comments / 0