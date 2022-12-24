ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

abc17news.com

SEC play kicks off at Mizzou Arena in front of sold-out crowd

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team is set to host No. 19 Kentucky in front of a sold-out crowd Wednesday evening to start up SEC play. The Tigers are entering the game 11-1 after 12 non-conference games. Last time out, Mizzou got a Braggin' Rights win 93-71 against No. 16 Illinois.
COLUMBIA, MO
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Kentucky vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/28/2022

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Missouri Tigers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kentucky Missouri prediction and pick. The Kentucky Wildcats are in real trouble. If you follow college basketball fairly closely and keep up with the sport every year, you have probably seen the shocking statistic at some point over the past few weeks: Kentucky is 4-13 in its last 17 games against ranked opponents. Upper-tier teams normally get the better of Kentucky these days. Coach John Calipari is legitimately under fire from the Kentucky fan base. He is in a genuine, undeniable slump. He used to be the coach who could wobble at times in the regular season but get everything fixed in March, when it really mattered. Now that Kentucky is struggling in the current regular season, there is very little hope — if any at all — that Calipari can fix this team and its flaws when March Madness rolls around. It’s an acute crisis for a Kentucky team whose main flaw is obvious: the lack of elite shooting. Kentucky has been caught without prime shooters in recent years. The offense bogs down and there isn’t a knockdown sniper to rescue possessions. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe just doesn’t have enough help, and that’s what UK’s opponents are going to focus on when they study game tape.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Women's Basketball Opens SEC Play Against Kentucky

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball team commences SEC play with a matchup against Kentucky at Mizzou Arena. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on SEC Network and KTGR. Missouri begins conference play with an 11-2 record following a home...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Video: 19 troopers graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony, as it was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page, is presented below. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Toasty Goat Coffee Company founders Danelle Prevette and Josiah Bryan appear on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

939 the Eagle host Fred Parry wants to feature more small businesses on his Saturday morning “CEO Round Table” program. His Christmas Eve guests were Danelle Prevette and Josiah Bryan, two of the four founders of the Toasty Goat Coffee Company on Columbia’s Scott Boulevard. Danelle has a nursing background, while Josiah’s background is in mechanical engineering. They spoke in-detail about starting their business and the importance of location on Columbia’s west side. They also say anyone from any generation will feel comfortable in their coffee shop, from children to parents to college students to residents from a nearby retirement home:
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Attorneys ask to delay JCMO murder case

Lawyers are asking for a continuance for a man accused of killing two men last month at a Jefferson City bar. Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Skylar Smock and Corey Thames at J. Pfenny’s Sports Bar in Jefferson City last month. Smock was shot when he tried to break up a fight between Davis and Thames in the bar.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Como Smoke and Fire still hiring for both Columbia restaurant locations

Columbia’s popular Como Smoke and Fire has opened its second location in town. The readers of Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine have voted Como Smoke and Fire as the city’s best barbecue. Matt Hawkins, who’s the general manager at Como Smoke and Fire’s north location on Paris road, says the restaurant on south Columbia’s Buttonwood opened earlier this month. It’s in the former Buckingham’s location.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Drivers dies in 3-vehicle crash in Morgan County, Mo.

VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - A woman died in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Kristan Price, 26, of Florence. Investigators say she was driving west of Syracuse on U.S. 50 on Christmas Eve when her car went over the center line and hit an oncoming truck. Price’s car skidded across the road and flipped over after hitting another truck.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

David Shorr, Boone County Fire board chair and former DNR director, dies

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - The chairman of the Boone County Fire Protection District's board and a former head of the state's natural resources department passed away on Monday. The county fire district posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday that David Shorr died at Boone Hospital on Dec. 26. Shorr was in the hospital for an illness.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person dead following an apartment fire in Mexico Missouri on Friday morning.

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The name of a 60-year-old woman who died in a Mexico Missouri apartment fire has been released. Ruth Ann Stuard died as a result of the fire that burnt down nine out of eleven of the apartment buildings. Mexico Public Safety Personnel responded to reports of a fire at an apartment complex The post One person dead following an apartment fire in Mexico Missouri on Friday morning. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
kttn.com

Missouri business owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion, failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes

A Jefferson City, Mo., business owner has been sentenced in federal court for tax evasion and for failing to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes. Gina Marie Volmert, 58, of Jefferson City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough on Wednesday, Dec. 21, to one year and one day in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Volmert to pay $513,911 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

