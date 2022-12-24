Read full article on original website
Related
mlgw.com
MLGW to distribute water to customers Tuesday
(December 26, 2022, 8 p.m.) – Memphis Light, Gas and Water is distributing water tomorrow, December 27, from 10 a.m. to noon (or whenever supplies run out) at two locations:. Pleasant Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 4813 Benjestown Rd. Hickory Ridge Mall, 6075 Winchester Rd. MLGW volunteers distributed 1,600 cases...
mlgw.com
MLGW Emergency Water Management
(December 26, 2022 - 3:45pm) - MLGW has initialized the Emergency Water Management Phase of the Drought Management Plan. All customers need to limit all non-essential water uses as MLGW works to find, fix or isolate main breaks and broken water services. All non-essential water uses such as washing cars is prohibited until further notice. All carwash facilities are being notified to cease operations effective immediately.
mlgw.com
Drought Management Plan Rescinded
(December 28, 2022—11 a.m.) – MLGW has lifted restrictions as detailed by its Drought Management Plan due to improved water pressure and volume in its water distribution system. Car washes can resume normal operations. Industrial customers can flush out their systems and are no longer asked to cut back to 75% water usage for producing goods and services. Nurseries and garden centers can also resume normal operations.
mlgw.com
MLGW Call Center answering emergency calls only
(December 27, 2022, 10 a.m.) – The Memphis Light, Gas and Water Call Center is handling emergency calls only at this time. Customers with non-emergenency, customer service questions, should speak to a Service Advisor at one of these MLGW Community Office locations:. 5131 Navy Road, Millington. 2935 Lamar Avenue.
mlgw.com
Statement from the President
December 28, 2022 – 6 p.m. By now, most of you already know the good news: our water system is well on its way to full recovery. For most of our system, customers are enjoying normal pressure and water availability. I anticipate that by the morning all our customers should be restored to normal pressures.
Comments / 0