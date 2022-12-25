ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

US slams Taliban for women's NGO jobs ban in Afghanistan

By RIAZAT BUTT
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2y12_0ju1CWOS00

Four major international aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations.

Save the Children, the International Rescue Committee, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without the women in their workforces. The NGO ban was introduced a day earlier, allegedly because women weren’t wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly.

The four NGOs are providing healthcare, education, child protection and nutrition services and support amid plummeting humanitarian conditions.

“We have complied with all cultural norms and we simply can’t work without our dedicated female staff, who are essential for us to access women who are in desperate need of assistance," Neil Turner, the Norwegian Refugee Council's chief for Afghanistan, told The Associated Press on Sunday. He said the group has 468 female staff in the country.

The Taliban takeover in August 2021 sent Afghanistan’s economy into a tailspin and transformed the country, driving millions into poverty and hunger. Foreign aid stopped almost overnight. Sanctions on Taliban rulers, a halt on bank transfers and frozen billions in Afghanistan’s currency reserves have already restricted access to global institutions and the outside money that supported the country’s aid-dependent economy before the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces.

In a statement, the International Committee of the Red Cross warned that excluding women from schools and NGO work in Afghanistan “can and will lead to catastrophic humanitarian consequences in the short to long term.” The Taliban also banned female students from attending universities across the country this week.

Last month, in an interview with the AP, a top official from the the Red Cross, Martin Schuepp, said more Afghans will struggle for survival as living conditions deteriorate in the year ahead. Half of Afghanistan's population, or 24 million people, are in need of humanitarian aid, according to the group.

Top U.S. officials, including the Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the charge d'affaires to Afghanistan Karen Decker, condemned the move.

Decker, tweeting in Dari on Sunday, said: “As a representative of the largest donor of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, I feel I have the right to an explanation of how the Taliban intends to prevent women & children from starving, when women are no longer permitted to distribute assistance to other women & children.”

Her remarks triggered a response from the Taliban-led government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, who said all institutions wanting to operate in the country are obliged to comply with its rules and regulations.

"We do not allow anyone to talk rubbish or make threats regarding the decisions of our leaders under the title of humanitarian aid,” he said in a tweet.

The International Rescue Committee said it was dismayed by the Taliban decision, adding that more than 3,000 of its staff in Afghanistan are women. “If we are not allowed to employ women, we are not able to deliver to those in need,” the group said in a statement announcing it was suspending work in the country.

The NGO order came in a letter on Saturday from Economy Minister Qari Din Mohammed Hanif. It said any organization found not complying with the order will have their license revoked in Afghanistan.

The flurry of rulings from the all-male and religiously-driven Taliban government are reminiscent of their rule in the late 1990s, when they banned women from education and public spaces and outlawed music, television and many sports.

The Economy Ministry's order comes days after the Taliban banned female students from attending universities across the country, triggering backlash overseas and demonstrations in major Afghan cities.

At around midnight Saturday in the western city of Herat, where earlier protesters were dispersed with water cannons, people opened their windows and chanted “Allahu Akbar (God is great)” in solidarity with female students.

In the southern city of Kandahar, also on Saturday, hundreds of male students boycotted their final semester exams at Mirwais Neeka University. One of them told The Associated Press that Taliban forces tried to break up the crowd as they left the exam hall.

“They tried to disperse us so we chanted slogans, then others joined in with the slogans,” said Akhbari, who only gave his last name. “We refused to move and the Taliban thought we were protesting. The Taliban started shooting their rifles into the air. I saw two guys being beaten, one of them to the head.”

A spokesman for the Kandahar provincial governor, Ataullah Zaid, denied there was a protest. There were some people who were pretending to be students and teachers, he said, but they were stopped by students and security forces.

Comments / 2

Related
BBC

Ukraine fighting is deadlocked, spy chief Kyrylo Budanov tells BBC

Fighting in Ukraine is currently at a deadlock as neither Ukraine nor Russia can make significant advances, the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence agency has said, while Kyiv waits for more advanced weapons from Western allies. "The situation is just stuck," Kyrylo Budanov told the BBC in an interview....
France 24

Live: Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia's long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from February 1 for five months to nations that impose the cap. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Biden administration working to halt Iran from delivering drones to Russia

The Biden administration is reportedly working to curb Iran’s ability to deliver drones to Russian troops for use in Ukraine by expanding efforts to choke Tehran’s production of the unmanned aerial vehicles. The New York Times reported on the expanded push Wednesday, citing unnamed intelligence, military and national security officials. The administration is focusing on…
France 24

Millions of Ukrainians endure winter without electricity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that persisting power shortages throughout the country meant that nearly 9 million people had no electricity. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). This live page is no longer being updated. For...
WSOC Charlotte

Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Several regions of Ukraine, including its capital, were facing a massive Russian missile attack Thursday morning, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure. Air raid sirens rang out across the country. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russia...
CBS News

Finding peace on Earth this Christmas

Around the world, last night or this morning, Christians heard the gospel story of the heavenly host appearing to shepherds and singing the promise of "Peace on Earth." That got us wondering about the state of peace on earth. How much peace is there this Christmas night? There is no peace in Ukraine, where the world's best-known, most reported war rages on. But Ukraine is just one of some fifteen wars, insurgencies and other actions each of which has claimed more than one thousand lives this year, according to the World Population Review. There are Civil wars in Myanmar, Afghanistan, Yemen and Ethiopia. There is an insurgency in Iraq and drug wars in Mexico and Colombia.
US News and World Report

U.S. Says It Is Concerned by China's 'Provocative Military Activity' Near Taiwan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is concerned by China's military activity near Taiwan, which it called "provocative" and "destabilizing," the White House said on Monday. "We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability in line with our long-standing commitments and consistent with our one China...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Russia bans oil sales to countries that accept price cap

Russia announced on Tuesday it would ban oil sales to countries that abide by a price cap imposed this month by the West. Some analysts have said that the cap will have little immediate impact on the oil revenues that Moscow is earning, as the price for Russian oil has already fallen close to it.
US News and World Report

Israel's President Urges Protection of People's Rights as Far Right Eyes Legal Revisions

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's president voiced concern for the well-being of all members of the public regardless of their identity or values on Sunday after far-right members of the incoming government called for revisions to anti-discrimination laws. Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, who is preparing to present his religious-nationalist coalition this...
US News and World Report

Backpack Prompts Bomb Scare in Brasilia Ahead of Lula Inauguration

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Police in Brazil's capital, Brasilia, said on Tuesday that a backpack found near where President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was staying that had prompted a bomb scare contained only personal belongings. News of the bomb squad being called into action just days before Lula takes office underscores...
BBC

One careful step at a time through Lebanon’s minefields

A visit to a minefield starts with some crucial safety notes. And they will save your life - when you are just steps away from deadly buried explosives, you need to pay attention. Red-painted sticks dug into the ground mean danger. Tread any further and you risk stepping right onto...
ABC News

ABC News

956K+
Followers
201K+
Post
554M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy