OrboGraph Sold to RMS for $100 Million
Israeli company OrboGraph, which provides advanced check recognition and fraud detection solutions, was acquired by American firm Revenue Management Solutions (RMS), a healthcare payment automation service provider based in Oklahoma City. The acquisition was financed through the first follow-on fund of Thompson Street Capital Partners, a St. Louis-based private equity firm whose portfolio of companies it owns includes RMS.
