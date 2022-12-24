Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story Behind the Infamous Italian Mummy in North Carolina Will Leave You SpeechlessTravel MavenLaurinburg, NC
Christmas weekend events across the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileySumter, SC
Club alum, bank executive gives backPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Premier basketball tournament returns for 36th yearPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Christmas events this coming weekPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
dillonheraldonline.com
Kiwanis Club Presents Awards
KIWANIAN OF THE YEAR—Brad Sawyer was voted Kiwanian of the Year by the Dillon Kiwanis Club. Pictured are Dustin Cook, Brad Sawyer and Jonathan Wagner. (Contributed Photo) DR. PHIL WALLACE was voted as the Non-Kiwanian of the Year. Pictured are Lonnie Turner, Dr. Wallace, Dustin Cook, and Jonathan Wagner. (Contributed Photo)
WMBF
Market Common preps for 10th annual Southern Times Square New Year’s celebration
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A little bit of New York will fill the Market Common in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Thousands are expected to gather for the 10th annual Southern Times Square New Year’s celebration. This year, Market Common has a new laser light show at midnight with...
dillonheraldonline.com
Latta Fire Department Celebrates Christmas
LATTA FIRE DEPARTMENT CHRISTMAS PARTY—Back row, L-R: Latta Fire Chief Andy Britt, Mason Powers, Henry Brunson, Dillon County Councilwoman Detrice Dawkins, William Weatherford, Nikki Weatherford, Assistant Chief Brad Smith, Chris Price, Caleb Cook, and Gary Williams; Front row, L-R: D Jackson, John Bethea, Benji Long, Mitchell Gardner, and Jackson Gardner. (Contributed Photo)
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach is worth $150,000
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A winning Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach is worth $150,000, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The ticket was sold at the Refuel located at 6151 Highway 707, the release reads. Monday’s drawing results were: 17, 41, 47, 60 and 61. The Powerball number was 17. […]
myhorrynews.com
‘A big guy with a big laugh and a big smile.’ Myrtle Beach golf industry mourns loss of pro at 45
Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. Anyone who regularly played Indigo Creek Golf Club over the past two decades knew their greeting in the pro shop was going to be accompanied by a smile, one that may lead to a mutual laugh. That was not...
dillonheraldonline.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Veterans Day Ceremony 2022 Held
Click once to bring a photo into a single screen and then again to enlarge. The 2022 Dillon County Veterans Day Ceremony was held on Friday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dillon County Courthouse Courtroom. VOYO Commander Lloyd Brown welcomed everyone to the ceremony and also had announcements.
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable Buffet
If you're the type of person who can really work up an appetite or, simply can never decide on what you feel like eating, this buffet in South Carolina is definitely for you.
dillonheraldonline.com
Dillon County 4-H Shares Updates On Programs
Dillon County 4-H wanted to share club updates and upcoming programs. Our new club year kicked off on September 1st, with record membership enrollment. We are excited to announce that we currently have six clubs for youth ages 5-18. These include cooking, horse, fishing, shooting, chess, and leadership. Dillon 4-H...
dillonheraldonline.com
Mertis Nance Barnett Making History In Lake View
Mertis Nance Barnett is making history not only as the first African-American town councilwoman, but also as the first African-American woman to lead the Town of Lake View as mayor pro-tem. The resignation of Dennis Townsend, the former mayor, who successfully ran for Dillon County Council put Barnett in the...
Carolina Country Music Fest announces 2 new artists coming to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bailey Zimmerman and Ian Munsick are joining the Carolina County Music Fest lineup in 2023, according to the CCMF Facebook page. CCMF will be held June 8-11 next summer at the old Pavilion area in Myrtle Beach. Zimmerman is best known for his hit “Rock and A Hard Place” while […]
WECT
Crews battle Christmas Eve house fire near Tabor City
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Tabor City Fire Department, along with the Williams Township Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a structure fire on Dec. 24 at approximately 6:07 p.m. on Dothan Road. According to the Tabor City FD, a neighboring child discovered smoke emanating from the house. Two people...
dillonheraldonline.com
Lions Club Hears From Dillon VFW Representatives
On November 17th, the Dillon VFW was the program for the Thursday night meeting of Dillon Lions held at the Twin Lakes Country Club. Lions President Jimmy Sweat and Program Chairman Jimmy Sawyer welcomed VFW Post 6091 members Chris Norris and John Harlow and thanked them for their military service. The evening began with an impressive Thanksgiving meal prepared by the country club. Lion Leslie McLellan led the Lions in singing the Twelve Days of Thanksgiving.
dillonheraldonline.com
Latta Employees Instrumental In Decorating Downtown
THESE TOWN OF LATTA EMPLOYEES were instrumental in the decorating of downtown Latta this Christmas season. Pictured are (top) William Moore, Robert Woodbury, and Gary Williams; (Fourth Row) Quamaine Sanders and Miguel Lara; (Third Row) Officer Alex Lopez, Willie Grice, and Francisco Rico; (Next row) Rebecca Page; and (Bottom Row) Officer David Templet, Officer Jackie Wright, Cierra Sullivan, Janette Dupree, Officer Timothy Bourgoin, and Chief Zane Bryant. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)
Recycling ribbon, tinsel could shut down Horry County Solid Waste facility
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The big trash bag filled with wrapping paper, ribbons and bows is a Christmas morning staple, but it is important to be mindful about where that waste is tossed out. Victoria Johnson, the recycling coordinator at Horry County Solid Waste Authority, said it can be tempting to throw all that […]
dillonheraldonline.com
Thanks For Projects That Improve The Community
In December of 1987, the Friday Afternoon Book Club, now known as the Lake View Woman’s Club, dedicated a Veteran’s War Memorial to all veterans who gave their lives for our country. From this dedication service the Christmas on the Boulevard Festival was born. The club helped organize...
wpde.com
Home in Bucksport catches fire day after Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A home in Horry County caught fire the day after Christmas. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on Sing Avenue in the Bucksport community at 3:19 p.m. There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation.
dillonheraldonline.com
Latta Elementary Students Benefit From Efforts Of Seniors Group
Students at Latta Elementary School will benefit from the efforts of the Latta Empowerment Senior Citizens this holiday season. This group gathers together on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. to knit hats for the students. On Tuesday, district leaders met with the group and a total...
Broken insulator caused outage affecting more than 1,000 in Conway area, Santee Cooper says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 1,000 Santee Cooper customers in the Conway area were briefly without power Tuesday morning as temperatures remained near freezing. The outage covered a wide area west of Highway 501, according to the utility’s website, which says it began at about 8:40 a.m. Service was restored before 10 a.m. […]
dillonheraldonline.com
Free Guardian ad Litem Training To Be Offered
The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free online training beginning January 9, 2023, and January 30, 2023, to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services (DSS) in Dillon County.
Dog rescued by boat, reunited with owner in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A water rescue team assisted North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue with saving a dog’s life Monday along the Intracoastal Waterway, according to the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad. The dog got out of a fenced yard and made its way down a 30-foot cliff behind the Grand Strand Airport, […]
