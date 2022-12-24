ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, SC

Kiwanis Club Presents Awards

KIWANIAN OF THE YEAR—Brad Sawyer was voted Kiwanian of the Year by the Dillon Kiwanis Club. Pictured are Dustin Cook, Brad Sawyer and Jonathan Wagner. (Contributed Photo) DR. PHIL WALLACE was voted as the Non-Kiwanian of the Year. Pictured are Lonnie Turner, Dr. Wallace, Dustin Cook, and Jonathan Wagner. (Contributed Photo)
Latta Fire Department Celebrates Christmas

LATTA FIRE DEPARTMENT CHRISTMAS PARTY—Back row, L-R: Latta Fire Chief Andy Britt, Mason Powers, Henry Brunson, Dillon County Councilwoman Detrice Dawkins, William Weatherford, Nikki Weatherford, Assistant Chief Brad Smith, Chris Price, Caleb Cook, and Gary Williams; Front row, L-R: D Jackson, John Bethea, Benji Long, Mitchell Gardner, and Jackson Gardner. (Contributed Photo)
PHOTO GALLERY: Veterans Day Ceremony 2022 Held

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen and then again to enlarge. The 2022 Dillon County Veterans Day Ceremony was held on Friday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dillon County Courthouse Courtroom. VOYO Commander Lloyd Brown welcomed everyone to the ceremony and also had announcements.
Dillon County 4-H Shares Updates On Programs

Dillon County 4-H wanted to share club updates and upcoming programs. Our new club year kicked off on September 1st, with record membership enrollment. We are excited to announce that we currently have six clubs for youth ages 5-18. These include cooking, horse, fishing, shooting, chess, and leadership. Dillon 4-H...
Mertis Nance Barnett Making History In Lake View

Mertis Nance Barnett is making history not only as the first African-American town councilwoman, but also as the first African-American woman to lead the Town of Lake View as mayor pro-tem. The resignation of Dennis Townsend, the former mayor, who successfully ran for Dillon County Council put Barnett in the...
Crews battle Christmas Eve house fire near Tabor City

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Tabor City Fire Department, along with the Williams Township Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a structure fire on Dec. 24 at approximately 6:07 p.m. on Dothan Road. According to the Tabor City FD, a neighboring child discovered smoke emanating from the house. Two people...
Lions Club Hears From Dillon VFW Representatives

On November 17th, the Dillon VFW was the program for the Thursday night meeting of Dillon Lions held at the Twin Lakes Country Club. Lions President Jimmy Sweat and Program Chairman Jimmy Sawyer welcomed VFW Post 6091 members Chris Norris and John Harlow and thanked them for their military service. The evening began with an impressive Thanksgiving meal prepared by the country club. Lion Leslie McLellan led the Lions in singing the Twelve Days of Thanksgiving.
Latta Employees Instrumental In Decorating Downtown

THESE TOWN OF LATTA EMPLOYEES were instrumental in the decorating of downtown Latta this Christmas season. Pictured are (top) William Moore, Robert Woodbury, and Gary Williams; (Fourth Row) Quamaine Sanders and Miguel Lara; (Third Row) Officer Alex Lopez, Willie Grice, and Francisco Rico; (Next row) Rebecca Page; and (Bottom Row) Officer David Templet, Officer Jackie Wright, Cierra Sullivan, Janette Dupree, Officer Timothy Bourgoin, and Chief Zane Bryant. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)
Thanks For Projects That Improve The Community

In December of 1987, the Friday Afternoon Book Club, now known as the Lake View Woman’s Club, dedicated a Veteran’s War Memorial to all veterans who gave their lives for our country. From this dedication service the Christmas on the Boulevard Festival was born. The club helped organize...
Home in Bucksport catches fire day after Christmas

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A home in Horry County caught fire the day after Christmas. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on Sing Avenue in the Bucksport community at 3:19 p.m. There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation.
Latta Elementary Students Benefit From Efforts Of Seniors Group

Students at Latta Elementary School will benefit from the efforts of the Latta Empowerment Senior Citizens this holiday season. This group gathers together on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. to knit hats for the students. On Tuesday, district leaders met with the group and a total...
Free Guardian ad Litem Training To Be Offered

The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free online training beginning January 9, 2023, and January 30, 2023, to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services (DSS) in Dillon County.
